Union Budget 2024: What's ahead for India's space sector development?

India’s space ambitions are skyrocketing, with the number of startups in the sector surging from a mere 1 in 2014 to an impressive 189 by 2023, and the count continues to climb daily. Anticipation is rife as the spotlight shifts to the upcoming Budget 2024 , where the allocation for the Department of Space will be closely scrutinised.

In the Interim Union Budget for 2024-25, the allocation saw a modest 4 per cent increase, from Rs 12,545 crore to Rs 13,043 crore, following an 8 per cent dip in the previous fiscal—a disappointment for many stakeholders.

As the Modi 3.0 Cabinet prepares to unveil the full Budget in July, all eyes are fixed on what lies ahead for India's space development, especially with a promising launch schedule for FY25.

Launches lined up for 2024



The year 2024 promises to be action-packed with significant missions including the Gaganyaan test flight (uncrewed), the third developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, and the Nasa-Isro Synthetic Aperture Radar mission.

Reports suggest that scientists and engineers at the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) are also making strides in satellite propulsion systems, propellants, and innovative launch vehicles.

Beyond the Moon

The much-anticipated Mars Orbiter Mission 2 (Mangalyaan 2) is slated for launch in 2024. This new spacecraft boasts enhanced capabilities and a heavier payload compared to its predecessor, marking a leap forward in India's interplanetary exploration.

GEOINT satellites



Between 2024 and 2028, Isro plans to deploy a constellation of 50 AI-powered GEOINT satellites across various orbits. These satellites will play a crucial role in monitoring military movements and capturing high-resolution images of strategic locations along India's borders and beyond.

Each satellite, equipped with advanced artificial intelligence, will collaborate seamlessly with others in orbit, enhancing intelligence-gathering capabilities and bolstering national security.

India’s ambitious space agenda hinges significantly on government funding. The recent budget trends reflect varying allocations over the years:

Budget 2020-2021: Rs 13,479 crore

Budget 2021-2022: Rs 12,642 crore

Budget 2022-2023: Rs 13,700 crore

Budget 2023-2024: Rs 12,543.91 crore