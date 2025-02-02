Union Budget 2025-26: Charting a new growth path amid capex decline

Challenges

> Value of new projects announced declined in the December 2024 quarter, reversing the promising growth in the September quarter

Takeaways

> Amid fiscal consolidation measures, capex has been revised downwards to Rs 10.18 trn from Rs 11.11 trn in FY25. It is projected to increase to Rs 11.21 trn in FY26

> Restrained capex also highlights absorptive capacity of the system

The private sector has pulled back spending on new factories and other long-term assets, while government infrastructure projects, such as new roads, have also slowed