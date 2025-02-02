Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

FPIs to have higher tax outgo on bonds, debt instruments, listed shares

In the Budget, government has decided to hike it to 12.5 per cent from 10 per cent

Foreign portfolio investor exodus: Financial sector bears the brunt, FPI
net FPI investments in debt in the Indian markets stood at Rs 1.1 trillion while that in debt mutual funds stood at Rs 507 crore in the calendar year 2024 | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 02 2025 | 1:12 PM IST
Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) will no longer be able to enjoy the beneficial tax rate on listed bonds, debentures, debt mutual funds and listed preference shares as the government has decided to bring them on par with other investors.
 
In the Union Budget, the government has clarified that the FPIs will also be taxed at 12.5 per cent on such investment instruments instead of 10 per cent.
 
“The tax rate on long-term capital gains earned by FPIs from sale of listed securities other than equity and equity-oriented MFs has also been increased 12.5 per cent in line with the tax rate for other investors,” said Rajesh Gandhi, partner at Deloitte.
 
“It is proposed to amend the said sub-section to provide that the income-tax on the income by way of long-term capital gains on transfer of securities referred to in clause (b), but not covered under section 112A, if any, included in the total income, shall be calculated at the rate of twelve and one-half per cent,” noted the Budget documents.
 
The change will be effective the next financial year, April, 2026, onwards and will apply accordingly in relation from the assessment year 2026-27.
 
The net FPI investments in debt in the Indian markets stood at Rs 1.1 trillion while that in debt mutual funds stood at Rs 507 crore in the calendar year 2024, as per data on NSDL.
 
Experts said with the change the government has ended the differentiation that the FPIs got in the last Budget where long-term capital gain tax on assets such as government securities and other debt instruments were not changed to 12.5 per cent while the same for equity mutual funds were changed to 12.5 per cent.
Topics :Budget 2025Budget and EconomyBudget and MarketsForeign portfolio investorForeign Portfolio Investorsforeign portfolio investmentsFPIs

First Published: Feb 02 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

