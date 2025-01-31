Union Budget session 2025 LIVE updates: Centre lines up key Bills as Budget Session begins today

Union Budget session 2025 LIVE updates: The Centre has listed 16 Bills that it would try to pass during the Budget session, among which there are three new pieces of legislation. One of these new proposals is the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, which aims to strengthen legislation for identifying and removing foreign nationals who are residing illegally within the country.
Finance Minister Sitharaman is set to deliver her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation on Saturday, including last year's Interim Budget. The political landscape is more favorable compared to her July 2024 Budget, following BJP victories in key Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana later that year. The current year features only two Assembly elections, marking the lowest number during the government's current five-year term.
During pre-Budget consultations with industry representatives on Monday, several key recommendations were made to the finance ministry. These included middle-class tax relief, fuel excise duty reductions, and maintaining focus on public capital expenditure. The fifth consultation round, attended by Finance Minister Sitharaman and senior officials, emphasized employment creation while also addressing economic consumption stimulation and factor market reforms to enhance growth.
Major industry groups CII and Assocham advocated for granting infrastructure status to the hotel and tourism industry, arguing this would facilitate foreign investment attraction and lower borrowing expenses for the hospitality sector. The session will run from January 31 to February 13 before breaking for recess to examine the Budget proposals. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Opposition seeks debate in Parliament on Maha Kumbh tragedy
At Thursday's all-party meeting, Opposition parties called for the Maha Kumbh stampede to be discussed during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament. The parties slammed the government for not sharing information about the incident and accused the U.P. government of prioritizing VIP visits to Prayagraj.
Budget Session to begin on Jan 31 with President's address
The President will address both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber on Friday and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the General Budget on Saturday.
Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to be taken up during Budget session
A series of important bills are likely to be taken up during the session. These include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at strengthening banking regulations and oversight, and the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which focuses on enhancing the operational efficiency of the Indian Railways.
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Who prepares the Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey is authored by the economic division within the department of economic affairs, under the guidance from the chief economic advisor (CEA). The finance minister presents it to Parliament.
Economic Survey 2025: When will it be tabled in Parliament?
This year the document comes only six months after the last economic survey was presented. The Economic Survey will be tabled at 11:00 am in Parliament on Friday, January 31.
Union Budget 2025 LIVE: Government lines up key Bills as Budget Session begins today
With Nirmala Sitharaman set to present her second Budget in the third term of the Modi government amid an economic downturn and slowing consumption demand, media and policy circles are abuzz with expectations of major announcements on Saturday.