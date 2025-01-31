Union Budget session 2025 LIVE updates: Centre lines up key Bills as Budget Session begins today

Union Budget session 2025 LIVE updates: The Centre has listed 16 Bills that it would try to pass during the Budget session, among which there are three new pieces of legislation. One of these new proposals is the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, which aims to strengthen legislation for identifying and removing foreign nationals who are residing illegally within the country. Finance Minister Finance Minister Sitharaman is set to deliver her eighth consecutive Union Budget presentation on Saturday, including last year's Interim Budget. The political landscape is more favorable compared to her July 2024 Budget, following BJP victories in key Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana later that year. The current year features only two Assembly elections, marking the lowest number during the government's current five-year term.

During pre-Budget consultations with industry representatives on Monday, several key recommendations were made to the finance ministry. These included middle-class tax relief, fuel excise duty reductions, and maintaining focus on public capital expenditure. The fifth consultation round, attended by Finance Minister Sitharaman and senior officials, emphasized employment creation while also addressing economic consumption stimulation and factor market reforms to enhance growth.

Major industry groups CII and Assocham advocated for granting infrastructure status to the hotel and tourism industry, arguing this would facilitate foreign investment attraction and lower borrowing expenses for the hospitality sector. The session will run from January 31 to February 13 before breaking for recess to examine the Budget proposals. The session will reconvene on March 10 and continue till April 4.