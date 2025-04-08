KKR vs LSG LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Coin toss at 3 PM IST in Kolkata
IPL 2025 live toss updates: KKR and LSG have faced off 5 times in the IPL, with LSG leading 3-2. At Eden Gardens, it's level at 1-1
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
In today's first match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will lock horns with hosts and defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It’s even Steven at the Eden Gardens: KKR and LSG have faced off 5 times in the IPL, with LSG leading 3-2. At Eden Gardens, it’s level at 1-1. There’s no clear dominance between the sides, KKR will look to even the overall record, while LSG will aim to extend their lead in this growing rivalry.
- KKR vs LSG in IPL: Mts – 5, KKR Won – 2, LSG Won – 3
- KKR vs LSG at Eden Gardens: Mts – 2, KKR Won - 1, LSG Won – 1
LSG Batters against Varun Chakaravarthy LSG batters have been pretty consistent so far with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Mitchell Marsh scoring well. Against KKR they will be up against a top bowling side with the likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy. The main threat will be Varun Chakaravarthy as he has a good record against the LSG batters. How they play out Varun will be an interesting battle.
- Aiden Markram vs Varun Chakaravarthy in T20s: Inns – 8, Runs – 88, Outs – 4, Avg – 22, SR – 173
- Nicholas Pooran vs Varun Chakaravarthy in T20s: Inns – 8, Runs – 68, Outs – 2, Avg – 34, SR – 162
- David Miller vs Varun Chakaravarthy in T20s: Inns – 5, Runs – 49, Outs – 3, Avg – 16.3, SR – 163
- Rishabh Pant vs Varun Chakaravarthy inT2s: Inns – 6, Runs – 31, Outs – 3, Avg – 10.3, SR – 103
LSG Southpaws against Andre Russell Andre Russell who predominantly bowls in the middle to death overs for KKR will most probably bowl to Pooran, Pant and Miller. He has a good record against them in T20s and will look to deliver for KKR. This battle will be one to watch out for as both teams would love to finish the innings on top and this battle could determine which team is on top.
- Nicholas Pooran vs Andre Russell in T20: Inns – 21, Runs – 117, Outs – 5, Avg – 23.4, SR – 156
- David Miller vs Andre Russell in T20: Inns – 13, Runs – 73, Outs – 3, Avg – 24.3, SR – 149
- Rishabh Pant vs Andre Russell in T20: Inns – 7, Runs – 52, Outs – 3, Avg – 17.3 , SR – 217
IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG Playing 11
LSG Playing 11 (probables): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh.
Impact Sub: M Siddharth / Prince Yadav
KKR Playing 11 (probables):
Impact Sub:
KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane will take place at 3 PM IST today.
KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE telecast:
The live telecast for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match will be available on the Star Sports network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will live telecast KKR vs LSG match with English commentary
KKR vs LSG IPL 2025 LIVE streaming:
The live streaming for the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) IPL match will be available on the JioHotstar app.
2:56 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs LSG LIVE TOSS UPDATES
The live toss between Kolkata and Lucknow is just few moments away. Stay tuned for the latest updates
2:47 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku coming into form
Neither Venkatesh Iyer nor Rinku had the greatest starts to the tournament. While Rinku didn’t get the opportunity to bat a lot of balls, Venkatesh Iyer was not able to score runs in the chances he had. Both of them came good in their last match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, to get KKR to a fighting total. They were at 106/4 in 12.4 overs when the pair got together, and they put together a 91 run partnership to make sure KKR reached the 200 run mark.
- Venkatesh Iyer scores in IPL 2025: 60(29) vs SRH | 3(9) vs MI | 6(7) vs RCB
- Rinku Singh scores in IPL 2025: 32*(17) vs SRH | 17(14) vs MI | 12 (10) vs RCB
- Venkatesh Iyer-Rinku Singh partnership in last game vs SRH: Runs – 91, Balls – 41, SR – 222
2:43 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: KKR batters against Shardul Thakur
KKR batters had a good outing last game with the bat and would like to continue the same against the new look LSG bowling unit. Shardul Thakur is the leader of the unit and would like to continue his form against KKR. How Shardul fares against the KKR batters may decide the outcome of the game as he bowls in both the powerplay and the death overs.
- Quinton De Kock vs Shardul Thakur in T20: Inns – 7, Runs – 46, Outs – 2, Avg – 23, SR – 131
- Venkatesh Iyer vs Shardul Thakur in T20: Inns – 5, Runs – 32, Outs – 2 , Avg – 16, SR – 229
- Andre Russell vs Shardul Thakur in T20: Inns – 5, Runs – 54, Outs – 3, Avg – 18, SR - 284
2:32 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Focus on Indian Pacers
In this matchup, LSG and KKR depend significantly on their Indian pacers. Shardul Thakur leads LSG’s attack, supported by Avesh Khan, young Prince Yadav, and the returning Akash Deep. KKR responds with the dependable Vaibhav Arora and the emerging Harshit Rana. As LSG leans on experience and variety, KKR’s stable pair offers control. The pace attack, especially in the early and death overs, could prove crucial in shaping the outcome.
- Most Wickets for Pacers in IPL 2025: Mitchell Starc/Mohammed Siraj - 9, Hardik Pandya/Khaleel Ahmed - 8, Shardul Thakur -7
- Most Wickets in Powerplay in IPL 2025: Mohammed Siraj – 6, Shardul Thakur – 5, Mohammed Shami/Khaleel Ahmed/Mitchell Starc - 4
2:28 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Battle of Hitters
The KKR vs LSG clash promises fireworks with explosive batters on both sides. Russell, de Kock, Rinku, and Venkatesh Iyer lead KKR’s charge. LSG counters with Pooran, Miller, and Marsh, all capable of clearing boundaries with ease. With match-winners stacked on both sides, this contest could be decided by one blazing knock. Expect high scores, big hits, and a thrilling battle for dominance.
- Highest strike rate in IPL(1000+ runs): Andre Russell – 174, Heinrich Klaasen - 168, Nicholas Pooran - 167, Sunil Narine – 166
- Most Sixes in PP in IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh/ Ajinkya Rahane – 7, Travis Head – 6, Shubman Gill/Yashasvi Jaiswal - 5
- Most boundaries in overs 1 to 6 in IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh – 23, Travis Head – 23, Phil Salt – 18
2:26 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Battle of Trinidad players - Russell vs Pooran
The Trinidadian face-off between Andre Russell and Nicholas Pooran adds intrigue to the LSG vs KKR clash. Pooran’s current form makes him a significant threat in the middle, while Russell’s all-round impact remains KKR’s X-factor. Their T20 rivalry has seen Russell dismiss Pooran multiple times, but the left-hander has also scored at a strong rate in overall T20s. With both players capable of delivering game-changing performances, this Caribbean duel could prove pivotal in shaping the match's outcome.
- Andre Russell vs LSG: Inns – 4, Runs – 69, Avg – 17.3, SR – 147, HS – 45
- Nicholas Pooran: vs KKR: Inns – 10, Runs – 217, Avg – 27.1, SR – 148, 50s -1
- Nicholas Pooran vs Andre Russell in IPL: Inns – 4, Runs – 14, Balls – 14, Dismissals – 1, Avg – 14, SR – 100
- Nicholas Pooran vs Andre Russell in T20s: Inns – 21, Runs – 117, Dismissals – 5, Avg – 23.4, SR – 156
- Nicholas Pooran at Eden Gardens in T20s: Inns – 5, Runs – 287, Avg – 57.4, SR – 149, 50s – 4
2:11 PM
IPL 2025 | KKR vs LSG LIVE UPDATES: Both the teams riding high on momentum
Both Kolkata and Lucknow are coming into the match, back off respective wins in their last match. Lucknow defeated Mumbai Indians, while Kolkata Knight Riders brushed aside the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match. Both the teams would be wanting to continue their winning run from this match.
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
Squads:
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni, Yuvraj Chaudhary, RS Hangargekar, Aryan Juyal, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh
2:05 PM
IPL 2025 today's first match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of KKR vs LSG match in the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The Kolkata vs Lucknow match will begin at 3:30 PM IST, whle the toss at 3 PM IST.
First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 2:01 PM IST