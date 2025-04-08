PBKS vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Shreyas Iyer wins the toss, elects to bat in Chandigarh
IPL 2025 live cricket score updates: While CSK leads the overall record 16-14, PBKS has won 5 of the last 7 matches and appears stronger in recent seasons
In today's second match of Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with hosts and defending champions Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the New PCA Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.
Rivalry has been pretty neck-to-neck
The PBKS vs. CSK rivalry has been marked by exciting and closely contested games. While CSK leads the overall record 16-14, PBKS has won 5 of the last 7 matches and appears stronger in recent seasons. Some of their past matches went down to the wire, such as the Super Over in 2010 and the last-ball victory in 2023. These games are typically tight and unpredictable. As they prepare to face each other, CSK’s current struggles and PBKS’s momentum suggest another close and thrilling contest could be on the cards.
PBKS vs CSK Overall: Mts – 30, PBKS Won – 14, CSK Won – 16
Both teams are coming off losses
CSK started with a win against MI, but have now lost three in a row, and momentum isn't on their side. PBKS, after a strong start, had an off day recently but will be keen to bounce back. Both teams will be eager to turn things around in this key clash.
IPL 2025: PBKS vs CSK Playing 11
PBKS Playing 11 (probables): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Nehal Wadhera, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson.
Impact Sub: Yuzvendra Chahal
CSK Playing 11 (probables): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary,
Impact Sub: Khaleel Ahmed
PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 LIVE TOSS: The coin toss between Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer will take place at 7 PM IST today.
7:01 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bat first vs Chennai Super Kings.
6:58 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE TOSS UPDATES
The live toss between Punjab and Chennai is just moments away. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
6:51 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Yuzvendra Chahal vs CSK batters
Chahal was bought for a hefty price by PBKS but has not performed as expected so far. He has picked only one wicket so far but against CSK batters he will look to regain his form as he has a good matchup against many of their batters. PBKS will hope Chahal returns back to his wicket taking form and dominate the middle overs.
- Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20: Inns – 6, Runs – 54, Outs – 3, Avg – 18, SR - 120
- Vijay Shankar vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20: Inns – 5, Runs – 18, Outs – 2, Avg – 9, SR – 139
- Ravindra Jadeja vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20: Inns – 9, Runs – 31, Outs – 2, Avg – 15.5, SR - 103
- MS Dhoni vs Yuzvendra Chahal in T20: Inns – 14, Runs – 100, Outs – 3, Avg – 33.3, SR - 128
6:43 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: PBKS Batters vs Ravindra Jadeja
Jadeja has not been at his best with the ball so far but against Punjab Kings he may look to regain his form. He has good records against most of the batters but mainly against Glenn Maxwell. CSK will hope Jadeja comes to the party and picks up wickets in the middle overs and put CSK on top.
- Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20: Inns – 16, Runs – 109, Outs – 7, Avg – 15.6, SR – 156
- Marcus Stoinis vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20: Inns – 6, Runs – 36, Outs – 2, Avg – 18, SR – 164
- Shreyas Iyer vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20: Inns – 11, Runs – 63, Outs – 1, Avg – 63, SR – 90
6:33 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: CSK Top Order vs Arshdeep Singh
Arshdeep Singh has grown into one of the top bowlers in T20, operating both at the top and the end. He will be up against CSK’s top order who are short of runs and confidence and Arshdeep has a good record against Conway and Gaikwad in particular. This powerplay battle will be crucial in deciding the outcome of the game.
- Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Arshdeep Singh in T20: Inns – 7, Runs – 57, Outs – 3, Avg – 19, SR – 124
- Devon Conway vs Arshdeep Singh in T20: Inns – 4, Runs – 30, Outs – 3, Avg – 10, SR – 188
6:27 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Punjab Kings home woes
Punjab have only won 1 game at Mullanpur and will be facing CSK here for the first time. It’s a new venue added in the 2024 IPL, but their home struggles stretch across all grounds. They have played in 2 other venues, and the record at these venues is still the same.
- PBKS at Mullanpur in IPL since 2024: Mts – 6, Won -1, Lost – 5, Win% - 16.6
- PBKS at Dharamsala in IPL since 2023: Mts – 4, Won – 0, Lost -4, Win% - 0
- PBKS at Mohali in IPL since 2023: Mts – 5, Won – 1, Lost -4, Win% - 20.0
6:15 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Maxwell vs CSK Spinners
Glenn Maxwell faces a tough spin challenge against CSK’s spin trio of Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor on a turning Mullanpur pitch. While he has previously smashed Ashwin (SR 200, avg 46.7) and has done well against Noor in T20s too (SR 18, avg 31), Jadeja has troubled him, with 6 dismissals at an average of 11.7. Maxwell’s 2014 heroics against CSK still resonate, but his current form remains inconsistent. If the “old Maxwell” shows up, expect fireworks.
- Glenn Maxwell vs Noor Ahmad in T20s: Inns – 4, Runs – 31, Balls – 17, Outs – 1, Avg – 31, SR – 182
- Glenn Maxwell vs Ravichandran Ashwin in T20s: Inns – 15, Runs – 164, Outs – 4, Avg – 41, SR – 195
- Glenn Maxwell vs Ravindra Jadeja in T20s: Inns – 16, Runs – 109, Outs – 7, Avg – 15.6, SR – 156
6:12 PM
IPL 2025 | PBKS vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: What's going wrong with Chennai?
Chennai Super Kings have managed just one win in four games so far in IPL 2025. While their bowling, led by Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed, has been decent, it’s the batting and fielding that are letting them down. Poor starts in the Powerplay, inconsistent middle-order batting, and missed fielding chances have hurt them. Key batters haven’t stepped up, and MS Dhoni’s limited role isn’t helping. The team looks unsure, both tactically and in execution. If CSK want to bounce back, they need stronger starts with the bat and sharper efforts in the field to support their bowlers.
- Lowest RR in IPL 2025: CSK – 8.1, MI – 8.6, KKR – 8.7, SRH – 9.6
- Lowest RR in 1-6 Overs IPL 2025: CSK – 7.5, KKR – 8.1, DC – 8.9, GT – 9.0
- Lowest Opening Partnership Avg in IPL 2025: CSK – 8.3, KKR – 15, MI – 16.3, SRH – 16.8, PBKS - 18
- Most Wickets Lost vs Spin in IPL 2025: SRH – 13, CSK – 13, DC – 11, PBSK -10
- Lowest Catch efficiency in IPL 2025: PBKS – 64.7%, LSG – 69.2%, CSK – 70.4%, GT – 70.8%
6:11 PM
IPL 2025 today's second match: Punjab vs Chennai at 7:30 PM IST
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of PBKS vs CSK match in Chandigarh. Live toss will take place at 7 PM IST. Stay tuned for the latest updates
First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 6:09 PM IST