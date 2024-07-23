What's behind the Centre's big love for Ladakh in Union Budget 2024?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday allocated Rs 5,958 crore to the Union Territory of Ladakh in the Budget 2024-25, marking a significant 32 per cent increase from the previous year’s allocation of Rs 4,500 crore.

The Union Territory of Ladakh, established after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 from Jammu and Kashmir, has been granted Rs 2,035.49 crore for the Centre’s establishment expenditure to cover secretariat-related expenses and the creation of various departments and offices.

Additionally, Rs 3,922.51 crore has been allocated for various central sector expenditures in Ladakh, including agriculture and allied schemes, water supply and sanitation, rural development, power, forestry and wildlife, medical and public health, and education, among other sectors.