YSRCP slams Andhra CM for failing to secure state's share in Union Budget

YSRCP leader Karthik Yellapragada has criticized the Andhra Pradesh government, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by Chandrababu Naidu for failing to secure any significant budget allocations for the state in the Union Budget, despite having considerable influence at the Centre.

In a self-made video, Karthik attributed this failure to a lack of effective political leadership in the state, particularly from the TDP-Jana Sena coalition government and the BJP at the Centre.

Karthik pointed out that Bihar, led by Nitish Kumar, has received more benefits than Andhra Pradesh, including incentives for Greenfield airports, expansion of Patna Airport, and the Western Kosi Canal ERM project. In contrast, Andhra Pradesh has received zero allocations in key sectors like education, agriculture, industry, and infrastructure.

"Despite being the significant parties in the country which is one led by Chandrababu Naidu and one by Nitish Kumar, we see that Bihar has gotten far advantage than Andhra Pradesh," he said.

The YSRCP leader questioned how the TDP, with 16 MPs, failed to secure any substantial budget allocations for the state.

"We feel that the people of Andhra Pradesh got deceived and cheated by electing the coalition government because we hardly see any sort of allocation given in terms of budget to the state. In the Education, Agriculture, Industry and infrastructure sectors, Andhra Pradesh has gotten zero in terms of budget allocation. We want to question that despite being so powerful at the Centre with 16 MPs, why leadership of Chandrababu Naidu could not secure any proportion of budget allocation to the state," the YSRCP leader added.

In her budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced several incentives for Bihar, where assembly elections are due toward the end of this year.

She announced that Greenfield airports would be developed in Bihar, in addition to expanding the capacity of Patna Airport and constructing a brownfield airport in Bihta.

She also highlighted the Western Kosi Canal ERM project in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar.

"Financial support will be provided for the Western Kosi Canal ERM project benefitting a large number of farmers cultivating over 50,000 hectares of land in the Mithilanchal region of Bihar," she said.

However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu lauded the Union Budget. Calling it a "pro-people and progressive budget," CM Naidu claimed that the budget prioritizes the welfare of large sections of society.

"This budget reflects the vision for a Viksit Bharat under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It prioritises the welfare of women, the poor, youth, and farmers, while also identifying six key sectors for growth over the next five years," CM Naidu said in a post on X.