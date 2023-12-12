Himadri in five years will be a totally different company: CEO Choudhary

Himadri Speciality Chemical has announced India’s first commercial plant, in Odisha, for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode active material, a key component of electric vehicle (EV) batteries, as it bets on the mobility sector. ANURAG CHOUDHARY, chairman & managing director and chief executive officer of Himadri Speciality Chemical, spoke to Ishita Ayan Dutt about how the diversification would change the company and help its top line. Edited excerpts from an interview in Kolkata.



Why did you go with LFP as cathode material?

India is a tropical country with high temperatures, so LFP is the best chemistry in terms of safety. In the case of NMC (nickel-manganese-cobalt), if the temperature is high, cobalt oxide comes out, which is toxic. And there may be a chance of an eventuality. It’s okay for China, the US, Europe.



The cost of production is also a factor. In NMC cathode material, nickel and cobalt are used, so the cost is very high. And we believe that most of the demand will come from the bottom of the pyramid or an economical car. There, LFP will be used more because of its cost advantage and that is what Himadri is focusing on.

You have given a timeline of 27 to 36 months for commercial production of the first phase of the plant that will have a capacity of 40,000 tonnes. Do you see domestic demand shaping up for the capacity?



We don’t have much clarity on whether there will be so much domestic demand by then. But I am confident that we will be able to easily sell the material to global companies, and we will be targeting the US and Europe.

Do you have an offtake agreement with customers for the cathode material?

We don’t have an offtake agreement as of today, but we are discussing it. By the time we start commercial production, we will finalise.

Companies in India are investing in cell manufacturing...

They (Indian companies) are our customers. In the last 30-35 years, three big revolutions have taken place in the world: Electronic, solar, and mobile. In all three, India is nowhere – we have been just assemblers. The fourth, which will be the revolution of the century, is electric vehicles and stationary energy storage.



The government has taken a step in the right direction by introducing the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme for cell manufacturing. Cathode constitutes 52 per cent cost of a cell.

For making the cell, you will need components. If the components are being imported, then there is no value addition. That is where Himadri will play a critical role. We are the first to go ahead with this capacity. The highlight of this project is that it’s a pioneering step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

We are also working on anode, which is 15 per cent of the cell cost.

For anode, you have a minority stake in an Australian company.



Yes, that is what we are working on. So we will be announcing the next generation anode.



Where do you see Himadri five years from now?

Himadri in five years will be a totally different company from what it is today. Himadri will have cathode in a big way with 200,000 tonne capacity, which translates into a top line of Rs 20,000 crore at 100 per cent capacity utilisation. Then we will have different types of anodes. We will have Birla Tyres, which will operate in different segments of the tyre industry such as OTR (off the road), and EVs. The existing business is also growing and Himadri will be among the top three players in specialty carbon black.



Himadri will be a big conglomerate in specialty chemicals, having all the businesses under it.



Critical mineral blocks are coming up for auction. Is Himadri looking at backward integration?

We don’t want to go for mining, we are not a mining company. But if some company gets it, we can have an offtake agreement or a minority stake.

You are headquartered in Bengal, but are setting up the LFP plant in Odisha. Is it because of incentives?

We have set up one of the most integrated plants for carbon chemicals in the world in Bengal. It is the site for the fourth largest producer of specialty carbon black in the world.



Now, we have taken over Birla Tyres in Odisha, it’s our second unit in the state. So, we have started looking at Odisha – the government is very supportive and proactive. With the incentive package that the government is giving, we thought it worthwhile to set up the LFP plant there.



Himadri’s target is 200,000 tonnes of LFP cathode active material to cater to 100 GWh Li-ion battery in 5-6 years. Will you have multiple plants for that capacity?

The first phase of 40,000 tonnes capacity will be in Odisha; we are yet to decide about the rest. That is contingent on the land, locational advantage, and incentive package.



