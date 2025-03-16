More competition boosts customer confidence in EV tech: Ather Energy CTO

IPO-bound electric scooter maker Ather Energy recently expanded its research and development (R&D) and testing capabilities at its product testing and validation centre in Begur, Bengaluru. Swapnil Jain, co-founder and chief technology officer of Ather Energy, said that the expansion of this facility is key to Ather’s R&D ecosystem, designed to ensure the quality, reliability, and performance of its scooters while also accelerating product development, testing, and validation.

In an interview with Peerzada Abrar, Jain said the company is working on various innovations, including two new electric two-wheeler platforms that would enable the firm to launch products across a range of scooter and motorcycle segments. Edited excerpts:

What is the strategic importance of expanding Ather Energy's R&D and testing capabilities? In the past, we have launched many products in the market, from generation 4 to generation 5, to Apex, Rizta, and Halo. We have been pushing out multiple products, and as product development expanded, there was a significant need to enhance our testing facilities. While the standard approach would have been to replicate previous methods, we focused on not just replication but also bringing in more advanced testing methods to increase the pace of testing. In general, the product development cycle of automotive testing becomes a bottleneck, as testing timelines can range from three to six months, depending on the changes made. You want to continue building highly reliable products for the market and customers, but at the same time, you do not want the process to slow down product development.

How does expanding R&D capabilities help Ather improve product performance and reliability for customers? We are trying out different strategies to enhance the speed of product development. We have moved from single-stress testing to multi-stress testing. Earlier, we used to conduct tests focusing only on structural aspects, vibration, or thermals. Over time, we have realised that to accelerate product development, it is better to test multiple factors together. A lot of the infrastructure we have built is aimed at enabling multi-stress testing. We also collect significant data from the field, providing real-world insights. Another key aspect is automation. Manual testing was slowing us down, so we decided to invest in automation, allowing us to run tests 24/7 and produce results at a much faster pace.

Another critical shift has been moving away from full-vehicle testing to component-level testing. Many conditions cannot be simulated at the full-vehicle level. The faster the feedback, the quicker the improvements, which enhances the overall product development cycle. One of the most important pieces of machinery we have introduced is the MTS machine for automated vehicle durability testing. This machine allows us to load the vehicle and simulate real-world road conditions. As the chief technology officer (CTO), what are the most exciting technological advancements that Ather is working on? A large portion of our focus is on developing two new electric two-wheeler platforms—one for electric motorcycles and the other for Ather’s future electric scooters. We are working on several innovations to reduce costs, improve reliability, and enhance manufacturability. This includes optimising almost every component, from the motor controller and battery to the frame.

We also continue to drive software innovation, building new features that enhance the customer experience. Ather has always differentiated itself with software capabilities. For example, we were the first to introduce touchscreens, onboard navigation, and skid control. We have consistently stayed ahead of the market in software development. How does Ather plan to stay ahead of the competition in an increasingly crowded electric two-wheeler market? All original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) will need to introduce more products to increase customer confidence in electric vehicle (EV) technology. More competition is beneficial, as it reinforces customer trust in EVs, rather than having only one or two players in the market. More options empower customers to make informed decisions, which will help the EV market grow over time.

What were some of the biggest challenges you faced at Ather, and how did you overcome them? One of the biggest challenges has been transitioning from a single-product company to a multi-product firm. Successfully building one product can sometimes be luck-driven, but doing it repeatedly is always a challenge. One of the key breakthroughs for us was moving from a single-product mindset to a multi-product strategy, even if it meant disrupting ourselves. This was a risk we were initially hesitant about, but we successfully repeated our success with the Ather 450 series. Now, we are also working on a motorcycle platform, although it is still in the early stages.