Tata Passenger Electric Mobility nears break-even: MD Shailesh Chandra

Shailesh Chandra, managing director (MD), Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), speaks with Sohini Das in Mumbai. He talks about how the company is focusing on going fully electric and moving away from petrol and diesel powertrains. Edited excerpts: On the sidelines of the Punch electric vehicle (EV) launch, the first vehicle on Tata Motors' pure EV platform.

How is the Punch EV, based on your pure-EV platform, different from the other three EVs you have in the market?

Punch EV is the first electric vehicle on our pure EV architecture. Since it is a dedicated platform, which allows us to change the entire floor and design it around the battery, therefore, in a smaller footprint car also, we can pack in more battery capacity and give more driving range. Punch EV comes with a range of 315-421 km. When we are in a conversion mode (from ICE to EV), we have cavities to fill because of the space created by the ICE powertrain. This also gives more interior space to the consumer. This car is not only used for city travel, but also gives outdoor experience. The SUV, at this price point (Rs 10.99-14.49 lakh) and with this kind of drive range, will fill up a gap in the market. The target customer is 35 years and less.