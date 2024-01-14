Global investors attracted to India amid political stability: Prashant Ruia

The Essar group is investing billions of dollars in energy transition in the UK and India, and manufacturing green steel in Saudi Arabia. Prashant Ruia, director, Essar Capital (the investment manager of Essar Global Fund), is traveling to the World Economic Forum summit in Davos. He tells Dev Chatterjee in an email interview that international investors are positive on India. Edited excerpts:

What is the mood in your group as you travel to Davos this year? What investment plans will you showcase to investors at Davos?



It is a coincidence that Essar’s mood exactly resonates with the “Rebuilding Trust” theme of Davos. With ESG (environmental, social, and governance), sustainability and climate action becoming absolutely critical, traditional brick-and-mortar companies will have to go the extra mile to align with the sensitivities of investors, governments, and communities. Having recently resurged from a challenging phase, Essar’s situation is no different.

