We are focussing to grow non-par premium: LIC chairman Siddhartha Mohanty

Siddhartha Mohanty took over as chairman of Life Insurance Corporation of India earlier this year. Mohanty shares LIC’s three pronged strategy – agency, bancassurance and digital channels, to boost growth and margins in an interview with Manojit Saha.

Prime minister Narendra Modi reposed faith in LIC on Thursday during his speech on the no confidence motion. How do you see the endorsement?



I express my gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister. His appreciation for LIC is a big shot in the arm. His trust in LIC will reinforce our commitment to create a sustainable, superior value for all our shareholders. It will boost the morale of LICians, as well as all 13 lakh agents. We will fulfil our commitments to all our stakeholders.

What kind of growth in new business premium growth you expect for the current financial year?



Compared to industry, our objective is to grow at par with industry’s growth or may be little over that. There may be some quarterly ups and downs. Last year, for FY23 we had a growth of 16.47% in new business premium – which is one of the best in the industry. This year I am expecting a good growth rate.

What are key strategies for driving growth?



Post listing, we have taken some directional change in our approach, particularly in our product mix. Our products are highly par [participatory products] dominated. We are focussing on growing our non-par premium. In the first quarter, the share of non-par premium to total APE is 10.22% as compared to 7.75% for this period last financial year. First time we have crossed double digit non-par APE. This helps in margins also.

We are also focussing to promote premium from bancassurance channels. Product mix and channel mix are the two areas we are focussing which will give higher growth in business and margins.



What was the reason for decline in new business premium growth in the first quarter?

There were two-three reasons. One is, because taxation [tax on high value insurance products] impact was there in the last quarter of last financial year. Some people preponed their decision, business that would have come in the first quarter, came in the last quarter of last financial year. That is the reason for which our individual business had dipped. In the group insurance business, some big ticket size receivables were deferred, because employers take a call depending on where interest rates will move etc. So some decisions were deferred so we did not get the payment. In the coming months, all those decisions will come. There will be a good growth rate in the coming months. We are expecting good growth in the festive season.



VNB margins were flat in the first quarter of FY24. Where do you see the margins in the current financial year?

There was some strain on margins across the industry in the first quarter. We had some positive, VNB margin of 13.6% became 13.7%. For the full financial year FY23, we had a VNB margin of 16.2%. There will definitely be higher growth in the current year and will give good margins in the current financial year. Margins will definitely improve for the current financial year as compared to the whole of last year.



What are your plans on the technology front?

On the technology front too we have taken some big initiatives. We have undertaken a total digital transformation project. When we fully implement this process, everything will be through digital mode. Another customer on-boarding project we have also undertaken which will be effective from December-January. Today from digital, we are collecting 52% premiums.



So through agents, through bancassurance, and through digital channels customers on-boarding will happen. As a result, not only growth profitability will also increase.

LIC has recently launched a new product, Jeevan Jiran. How has been the response?



Jeevan Kiran is a very good product where life risk is covered and also at the end of the policy, total premium is returned. Virtually it is free risk cover because one gets back the total money paid. It is getting good traction.

What will be the investment strategy for LIC in the current financial year?