Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints at positive start for benchmarks; Asian markets mixed
At 08:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 60 points higher at 26,391, indicating a favourable start for the benchmark indices.
GIFT Nifty futures hint at a positive start for the benchmark Indian equity indices on Tuesday amidst mixed global cues. At 08:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 60 points higher at 26,391, indicating a favourable start for the markets. On the data front, investors await the HCOB services & composite PMI final data from the Euro area, S&P Global services & composite PMI final data from the UK, and total vehicle sales data for December from the US. Back home, D-Street investors await the HSBC composite and services PMI final data.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mixed on Tuesday following a historic rally in global equities, as investors continued to navigate the fallout from the US military strike on Venezuela and the subsequent capture of its ousted leader, Nicolás Maduro. Japan's Nikkei 225 was trading higher by 1.12 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.85 per cent, and Australia's ASX/S&P 200 slid by 0.42 per cent. Meanwhile, US equity futures held steady during early Asian trading hours.
Overnight in the US, Wall Street's major indices closed higher, brushing aside concerns over the escalating geopolitical tensions following the US attack. The S&P 500 climbed 0.64 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.69 per cent, supported by a rise in crude oil prices and investor optimism that the US intervention would not spark a wider global conflict.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which reached a new all-time high during the session, ultimately finished with a solid 1.23 per cent gain.
Q3 results today
GM Breweries, Viji Finance, and Croissance are set to release their results for the third quarter of FY26 today.
FII, DII activity
In the institutional activity segment, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net purchased shares worth ₹1,479.54 crore. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth ₹115.53 crore on January 5.
IPO today
The primary markets are expected to see subdued activity today as no actions are scheduled to take place in the mainline segment. However, in the SME space, Gabion Technologies India IPO is set to open for public subscription today.
Commodity corner
Oil prices traded on a mixed note on Tuesday. Brent crude was trading up 1.66 per cent at $61.76 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was trading with a loss of 0.17 per cent at $58.14 per barrel.
8:45 AM
Jefferies initiates 'Buy' on Emmvee Photovoltaic, sees solar boom tailwinds
Jefferies has initiated coverage on Emmvee Photovoltaic Power with a 'Buy' rating and a target of ₹320 per share. The target price implies 70 per cent upside from Monday's close at ₹187.8 per share. It notes the stock is trading at about a 50 per cent discount to peers. READ MORE
8:37 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre market views
"Nifty slipped 0.30 per cent to close at 26,250 amid profit booking, despite touching a fresh all-time high of 26,373, signalling a phase of bullish consolidation rather than trend reversal. Geopolitical worries and renewed US–India trade tension chatter weighed on sentiment, while broader structure remains strong above key moving averages. Sectorally, defence stocks outperformed with HAL, BEL and BDL gaining over 2 per cent, while IT stocks like Infosys and HCL Tech declined on downgrade concerns. Stock-specific action saw Sobha surge nearly 7 per cent on strong Q3 performance, Zomato ease marginally, and HDFC Bank fall over 2 per cent post provisional updates. Preferred picks on declines include DELHIVERY, NYKAA, M&M, TVS Motors and GMR Airports, while DLF remains the top buy at CMP Rs 711 with upside targets of Rs 729–753 in the near term."

Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities
Views by: Prashanth Tapse, senior VP (research), Mehta Equities
8:30 AM
US stronger financially, more respected because of tariffs, says Trump
President Donald Trump said on Monday that the US will be receiving more than $600 billion in tariffs, asserting that America is far stronger in national security and financially because of the levies it has imposed on countries around the world. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Yajur Fibres IPO opens Jan 7; GMP flat: Check price band, key dates, more
The initial public offering of Yajur Fibres, a manufacturer of premium cottonised bast fibres and yarns, will open for public subscription on Wednesday, January 7, 2026. The company aims to raise ₹120.41 crore through its maiden public issue comprising a fresh issuance of 6.9 million equity shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Here are the top stocks to watch today
KSH International, L&T Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Trent, ONGC, Adani Power, Swiggy, HPCL, HDFC AMC, Torrent Pharma, and Happiest Minds Technologies are among the top stocks to watch today. HERE'S WHY
8:03 AM
FMCG Q3 growth dull; recovery amid tailwinds key for valuations: Analysts
Financial performance of listed consumer goods companies is likely to remain subdued in the December quarter (Q3FY26), but multiple tailwinds are lining up to support a recovery in growth over the coming quarters, according to Emkay Global Financial Services. READ MORE
7:58 AM
Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,38,230; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹2,48,100
The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,38,230, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,48,100. The price of 22-carat gold also increased by ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹1,26,710. READ MORE
7:50 AM
Banks see strong deposit growth in Q3 outpaced by rapid credit expansion
A number of commercial banks have reported double-digit growth in loans and deposits on a year-on-year basis for the October–December quarter (Q3FY26), signalling a revival in credit demand following a cumulative 125-basis-point reduction in the policy repo rate by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during 2025.

Loan growth for most lenders, during the period under review, outpaced deposit accretion, indicating that challenges around resource mobilisation are likely to persist into 2026. READ MORE
Loan growth for most lenders, during the period under review, outpaced deposit accretion, indicating that challenges around resource mobilisation are likely to persist into 2026. READ MORE
7:43 AM
Asian markets trade mixed
7:37 AM
ONGC partners with Japan's Mitsui to enter ethane shipping business
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) has incorporated two joint venture companies with Japan's Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd (MOL) to enter the ethane shipping business, the company said on Monday. The explorer would subscribe to 200,000 equity shares, of Rs 100 per share, in the two companies—Bharat Ethane One IFSC Private Limited and Bharat Ethane Two IFSC Private Limited—which are registered in GIFT City, Gandhinagar. READ MORE
7:28 AM
Oil prices mixed
7:20 AM
IPO corner
7:18 AM
FII, DII data
7:17 AM
Wall Street ends higher
7:13 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 7:11 AM IST