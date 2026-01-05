Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UN debates US Venezuela strike as countries warn against law violations

UN debates US Venezuela strike as countries warn against law violations

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the 3 January military action

Mike Waltz, center, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Sept. 23

Mike Waltz, center, during the United Nations General Assembly in New York. (File Photo)

AP United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting Monday after an audacious US military operation in Venezuela over the weekend to capture leader Nicolas Maduro, with the United Nations' top official warning that America may have violated international law.

Before the UN's most powerful body, both allies and adversaries blasted President Donald Trump's intervention and him signalling the possibility of expanding military action to countries like Colombia and Mexico over drug trafficking accusations. He also reupped his threat to take over the Danish territory of Greenland for the sake of US security interests.

In a statement, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he is deeply concerned that rules of international law have not been respected with regard to the 3 January military action.

 

He added that the grave action by the US could set a precedent for how future relations between nations. Denmark, a fellow member of NATO with jurisdiction over the vast mineral-rich island of Greenland, echoed Guterres' concerns, saying the inviolability of borders is not up for negotiation.

No state should seek to influence political outcomes in Venezuela through the use of threat of force or through other means inconsistent with international law, said Christina Markus Lassen, Danish ambassador to the UN.

Colombian Ambassador Leonor Zalabata said the raid was reminiscent of the worst interference in our area in the past.

Democracy cannot be defended or promoted through violence and coercion, and it cannot be superseded, either, by economic interests, Zalabata said.

Russia's ambassador to the UN went further. Vasily Nebenzya called the US intervention in Venezuela and capture of Maduro is a turn back to the era of lawlessness by America.

We cannot allow the United States to proclaim itself as some kind of a supreme judge, which alone bears the right to invade any country, to label culprits, to hand down and to enforce punishments irrespective of notions of international law, sovereignty and nonintervention, he said.

But US envoy Mike Waltz defended the action as a justified and surgical law enforcement operation," calling out the 15-member council for criticising the targeting of Maduro.

If the United Nations in this body confers legitimacy on an illegitimate narco-terrorist with the same treatment in this charter of a democratically elected president or head of state, what kind of organisation is this? said Waltz, who is Trump's former national security adviser.

The US seized Maduro and his wife early Saturday from their home on a military base and put them aboard a US warship to face prosecution in New York in a Justice Department indictment accusing them of participating in a narco-terrorism conspiracy. Maduro made his first appearance in a Manhattan courthouse on Monday.

His stunning removal came after months of the US amassing a military presence off Venezuela's coast and blowing up alleged drug trafficking boats. Trump has insisted that the US would run Venezuela at least temporarily and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other nations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, however, says the US would enforce an oil quarantine that was already in place on sanctioned tankers and use that leverage to press policy changes in Venezuela.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 11:55 PM IST

