India braces for harsher winter as IMD predicts rain today, check forecast

Winter conditions have intensified across large parts of north India over the past few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cold wave conditions, dense fog, rainfall and snowfall in several regions on January 6 and 7. Temperatures are expected to fall further across north and central India, impacting daily life, transport and farming activities.
Dense fog and low temperatures over plains
Dense to very dense fog is very likely during night and early morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and parts of east India on January 6 and 7. While Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are under an orange alert due to dense fog and falling temperatures, most north Indian states have been placed under a yellow alert.
The IMD warned that visibility may drop sharply in isolated areas, leading to disruptions in road, rail and air traffic. Cold wave conditions are expected at some places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh, with minimum temperatures remaining several degrees below normal.
Flight operations affected
In Delhi, the Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory, stating that flight operations were continuing under CAT III conditions. While arrivals and departures are ongoing, some delays are likely due to low visibility.
IndiGo Airlines also cautioned passengers that fog and low visibility over Delhi, Amritsar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Varanasi, Ranchi and Hindon Airport may affect flight schedules, advising travellers to check their flight status regularly.
Snowfall and rain likely in the hills
In the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, light to moderate snowfall is likely in higher reaches, with rain expected in lower areas. Fresh snowfall may further intensify cold conditions and cause temporary disruptions on mountain roads and passes.
Light rainfall is also forecast over parts of west Rajasthan, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh due to an active western disturbance.
Delhi sees cold but largely dry conditions
Delhi recorded a cold start on Monday, with minimum temperatures around 6 to 8 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal. While mist and shallow fog were reported in some areas during early morning hours, widespread dense fog was largely absent.
According to the IMD, the national capital is expected to remain cold and dry through the day, with mostly clear skies and the possibility of shallow fog in isolated pockets during early morning hours.
Advisories for commuters and farmers
The IMD has advised commuters to exercise caution during early morning travel in fog-prone areas. Residents in cold wave-affected regions have been urged to take precautions against cold-related health risks.
Farmers have also been warned that persistently low night temperatures could adversely affect winter crops across parts of north and central India.