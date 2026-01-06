Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 07:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India braces for harsher winter as IMD predicts rain today, check forecast

India braces for harsher winter as IMD predicts rain today, check forecast

IMD has forecast cold wave conditions, dense fog, rainfall and snowfall across several regions as temperatures dip further over north and central India, affecting road, air travel

Winter, Cold, Delhi Cold

Light rainfall is also forecast over parts of west Rajasthan, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh due to an active western disturbance (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 7:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Winter conditions have intensified across large parts of north India over the past few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting cold wave conditions, dense fog, rainfall and snowfall in several regions on January 6 and 7. Temperatures are expected to fall further across north and central India, impacting daily life, transport and farming activities.
 
Dense fog and low temperatures over plains
 
Dense to very dense fog is very likely during night and early morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and parts of east India on January 6 and 7. While Bihar and Madhya Pradesh are under an orange alert due to dense fog and falling temperatures, most north Indian states have been placed under a yellow alert.
 
 
The IMD warned that visibility may drop sharply in isolated areas, leading to disruptions in road, rail and air traffic. Cold wave conditions are expected at some places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and parts of Madhya Pradesh, with minimum temperatures remaining several degrees below normal.
 
Flight operations affected

Also Read

ONGC gas well fire

Gas leak triggers massive fire at ONGC well in AP; two villages evacuated

ONGC

ONGC enters JV with Japan's Mitsui for ethane shipping; acquires 50% stake

health insurance plans

Health insurance claim rejected for non-disclosure? Here's what works

UK junk food ad ban

UK enforces strict junk food ad ban on daytime TV and online platforms

immigrants, Manhattan, migrants

These nations top US Immigrant Welfare Recipient list. Guess who's missing?

 
In Delhi, the Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory, stating that flight operations were continuing under CAT III conditions. While arrivals and departures are ongoing, some delays are likely due to low visibility.
 
IndiGo Airlines also cautioned passengers that fog and low visibility over Delhi, Amritsar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Varanasi, Ranchi and Hindon Airport may affect flight schedules, advising travellers to check their flight status regularly.
Snowfall and rain likely in the hills
 
In the western Himalayan region, including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, light to moderate snowfall is likely in higher reaches, with rain expected in lower areas. Fresh snowfall may further intensify cold conditions and cause temporary disruptions on mountain roads and passes.
 
Light rainfall is also forecast over parts of west Rajasthan, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh due to an active western disturbance.
 
Delhi sees cold but largely dry conditions
 
Delhi recorded a cold start on Monday, with minimum temperatures around 6 to 8 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius, slightly below normal. While mist and shallow fog were reported in some areas during early morning hours, widespread dense fog was largely absent.
 
According to the IMD, the national capital is expected to remain cold and dry through the day, with mostly clear skies and the possibility of shallow fog in isolated pockets during early morning hours.
 
Advisories for commuters and farmers
 
The IMD has advised commuters to exercise caution during early morning travel in fog-prone areas. Residents in cold wave-affected regions have been urged to take precautions against cold-related health risks.
 
Farmers have also been warned that persistently low night temperatures could adversely affect winter crops across parts of north and central India.

More From This Section

Indian Railways

Railways spends nearly 80% of gross budgetary support for FY26premium

Collage, leaders

10 states, 4 Union ministers to take part in World Economic Forum summitpremium

Indore, Indore Water Crisis, Water Crisis, contaminated water, Water

Indore water contamination: 38 new cases, 15 in ICU, death toll at 7

Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh inaugurates lab to certify air pollution monitoring tools

SC, Supreme Court

Delhi riots case: Supreme Court denies bail to Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam

Topics : weather forecast IMD weather forecast winter cold wave Dense fog Delhi weather BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 7:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026ONGC Gas Leak Gold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayDonald Trump Colombia ThreatSAIL Share PricePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon