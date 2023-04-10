We will continue to hold 30% in Manipal Health: Manipal group chairman

After selling a significant stake to Singapore-based Temasek, Dr Ranjan Pai, chairman, Manipal Group, says he would not want to dilute his stake below 30 per cent. Speaking to Sohini Das and Dev Chatterjee, Pai confirms that going forward Manipal Health will look for a listing. Edited excerpts. Why did you choose Temasek over others? We have always wanted to have a long-term partner in health care