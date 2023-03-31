Home / Companies / Interviews / All our innovations have a bit of India in them: Siemens Healthineers CTO

All our innovations have a bit of India in them: Siemens Healthineers CTO

In a Q&A, Peter Schardt talks about the Rs 1,300 crore campus his company is setting up in India, and dwells on the firm's plans in the country

Sohini Das Mumbai
Premium
All our innovations have a bit of India in them: Siemens Healthineers CTO

4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Siemens Healthineers is setting up a Rs 1,300 crore campus in India and aims to develop more products for the world from the country. In an interaction with Sohini Das, the company's Chief Technology Officer, Peter Schardt, outlines his plans for India. Edited excerpts: The global market for portable x-ray devices is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 per cent between 2022 and 2028. What are your p

Topics :Siemenshealthcare

First Published: Mar 31 2023 | 4:04 PM IST

Also Read

Siemens signs Rs 26,000-crore locomotive order with Indian Railways

Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Vedanta, Adani Enterprises, Inox Green, Siemens

Alstom, Medha, Siemens in race for Rs 26,000-crore Vande Bharat order

Stocks to Watch: TCS, KPI Green, Siemens, Alstom India, Apollo Hospitals

Stocks to Watch: RIL, Adani Power, Siemens, Angel One, Bank of Baroda, M&M

We should be allowed to charge for UPI: Worldline India's Ramesh Narasimhan

Assets should ideally be churned within five yrs: Arcil's Pallav Mohapatra

Real estate growth depends on job security of people: Gera Developments MD

Our financial dependence on broking is now far lower: ICICI Securities CEO

Next Story