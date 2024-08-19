Well-regulated, mkt-based mechanism necessary for UPI MDR: Sharath Bulusu

Google Pay cornered 37 per cent of all UPI transactions processed in the country last month. While most digital transactions like UPI are free for customers, they come at a cost to fintech firms and banks. Sharath Bulusu, Director, Product Management, Google Pay, in a video interview with Ajinkya Kawale, explains the rationale behind the need for merchant discount rate (MDR) for UPI, the company’s focus on Indian languages, and credit strategy.

According to details in the Budget, funds allocated to incentivising fintechs and banks to facilitate free Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions are down 42 per cent compared to the previous budget. Is it indicative of MDR on UPI soon? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



In the long run, the payments ecosystem has to be viable in a country of our scale. I think having a well-regulated, market-based mechanism to build a commercially viable business is important. We can debate and figure out different ways to do that. The most common model in the payments world is MDR, and there can be a combination of mechanisms.

Creating avenues to build sustainable businesses is important because that is also another way of reducing risk in the ecosystem. All the players are moving huge amounts of money on behalf of consumers and merchants. It must be ensured that they can continue to invest and innovate to support new use cases.



Do you have any expectation of an MDR on UPI?

Everyone in the ecosystem is looking forward to some mechanism. NPCI has already introduced it in some places, such as credit cards connected to UPI. I'm in no position to speculate about the timing of it, but it does look like things are moving in that direction, which is the right way.

At the end of the day, the government can’t keep subsidising that growth either. They can incentivise it, and that’s why they are called incentives. At some point, you would have to stop incentivising and tell everyone that here are the rules of the game, following which companies can figure out the business models they want to pursue.



What alternative solutions do you propose to address the concerns around market share in UPI?

In some ways, we are still early in the life of UPI, and there’s still a lot of growth that can happen. Creating the space for innovation and growth is probably the more urgent need of the hour, and that's not solved by capping volumes. We have to create space for new fintech firms. Rather than seeing this as a problem where there has to be a cap, the way we see it is to foster innovation, enable more players to come up. What happens then is that the competitive ecosystem balances out based on how everybody is performing.



What is the differentiation that a SoundPod of Google Pay brings vis-à-vis any of the other products of the competition? How many devices have you distributed?

We haven’t publicly shared the number of SoundPods that we have distributed. But we aim to more than double our presence of SoundPods across the market over the next year or so.

I'm less worried about whether there are entrenched players in the market, or whether there are more or fewer players. We tend to focus on doing the best job with our product, getting it out there, and users will always have a choice. If it's a question of differentiation, it always comes down to the same basics. Customers and merchants expect it to be accurate and fast.



But, let’s also remember that there are different entities involved in this; different network conditions, different types of devices, and it is hard to ensure that all of that happens reliably. It is what we as a technology company can do really well; ensuring that there is a uniform experience.

How do you get the next wave of growth in payments and bring on board another set of 300 million users?

We have been investing heavily in Indian languages. Supporting them completely in a full-featured way is one way to bring more customers on board. There are different parts of Google that are actually investing in the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to generate content in different languages. There’s a lot of work we need to do in customer education as the problem for India is not just about people who are unbanked, it is about those who are underbanked and are not taking full advantage of the financial ecosystem.



How do you address teething issues when it comes to credit, especially after the regulator hiked risk weights on unsecured credit last year on the back of signs of high delinquencies?

The regulator has a vantage point from where they can see things that no individual player can. People figure out when they have to be more cautious and less accordingly. The regulator may be balancing across many other macroeconomic variables. The way we see it is if the risk weights are higher, they are higher for everyone, and it is a level playing field. We would rather grow a bit slowly and do it responsibly. In credit, faster is not necessarily better. You have to be more careful and thoughtful. We have four lending partners at present, and there will be more which we'll talk about in the coming days.



With many fintechs trying to be super-apps, what is the strategy that the company looks at?

It's a question of what the strategy is and what is the view of the market. As Google, we tend to believe that we would like to solve for all needs, but want to ensure that we are building it in a way that genuinely brings some new advantage or value to the user. It’s not that we have not introduced other capabilities. We have not just stuck to payments, and we have enabled merchants with Google Pay for Business application. For consumers, we have enabled them access to credit, manage their bills, among others. Our take is that rather than rushing into building everything at once, we want to make sure we are making a difference in that space, and that is visible in the traction we get.



