5C Network ties up with German firm to expand AI-led radiology in Europe

5C Network, an AI-driven radiology platform, on Sunday announced that it has signed an MoU with German Medical Innovation Co Ltd, a modern medical centre based in Limassol, Cyprus.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in 5C Network's global expansion as it brings its Bionic SuiteIndia's most deployed AI-powered radiology solutionto the European market. PwC Cyprus acted as the facilitation agency for this partnership," Bengaluru-headquartered 5C Network said in a statement.

According to the company, the collaboration will focus on deploying and clinically validating Bionic Vision and Bionic Voice, two of 5C's flagship AI technologies designed to streamline radiology workflows, improve diagnostic accuracy, and reduce turnaround times, before scaling the technology across Europe.