Home / Companies / News / 5C Network ties up with German firm to expand AI-led radiology in Europe

5C Network ties up with German firm to expand AI-led radiology in Europe

Under the agreement, 5C Network and GMIC Cyprus will work together on research initiatives, pilot deployments, and clinical validation studies in Cyprus

Handshake
According to the company, the collaboration will focus on deploying and clinically validating Bionic Vision and Bionic Voice, two of 5C's flagship AI technologies designed to streamline radiology workflows, improve diagnostic accuracy, and reduce turnaround times, before scaling the technology across Europe.
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 7:25 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

5C Network, an AI-driven radiology platform, on Sunday announced that it has signed an MoU with German Medical Innovation Co Ltd, a modern medical centre based in Limassol, Cyprus.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in 5C Network's global expansion as it brings its Bionic SuiteIndia's most deployed AI-powered radiology solutionto the European market. PwC Cyprus acted as the facilitation agency for this partnership," Bengaluru-headquartered 5C Network said in a statement.

According to the company, the collaboration will focus on deploying and clinically validating Bionic Vision and Bionic Voice, two of 5C's flagship AI technologies designed to streamline radiology workflows, improve diagnostic accuracy, and reduce turnaround times, before scaling the technology across Europe.

Under the agreement, 5C Network and GMIC Cyprus will work together on research initiatives, pilot deployments, and clinical validation studies in Cyprus.

The partnership will deploy and evaluate Bionic Vision, 5C's AI suite for medical imaging that supports detection, triage, and quality control, the company said. It will also focus on Bionic Voice, a speech-to-report solution that enables radiologists to generate structured clinical reports faster and with greater precision.

We are excited to bring our Bionic Suite to Europe with a forward-looking partner like GMIC Cyprusa strategic leap in our mission to build the world's first AI-native radiology solution and a direct response to a global need, said Kalyan Sivasailam, CEO and Co-Founder of 5C Network.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Apollo Hospitals expects restructuring to conclude by Q4FY27: CFO

China Eastern resumes Shanghai-Delhi flights with 95% occupancy

Premium

Technology will redefine every aspect of healthcare delivery: Devi Shetty

Coal India will aspire to meet 875 MT coal production target in FY26: CMD

Godrej Properties may cross ₹32.5k cr sales target for FY26 on high demand

Topics :Company NewsEurope

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story