Home / Companies / News / Coal India will aspire to meet 875 MT coal production target in FY26: CMD

Coal India will aspire to meet 875 MT coal production target in FY26: CMD

While CIL's production declined 9.8 per cent to 56.4 MT in October, in September the output of the maharatna firm dropped to 48.97 MT

Coal India
The CMD said Coal India missed its production target in September and October primary because of the monsoon rains.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2025 | 3:11 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coal India Ltd will aspire to reach its production target of 875 MT in the current fiscal year or reach close to the figure, its CMD Sanoj Kumar Jha said on Sunday.

The statement comes at a time when Coal India has missed its production target in the last two months.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 59th Foundation Day of Hindustan Copper Ltd here, Jha said, "Today I can't say we will not meet (the production target). I can't say we will meet. But we will aspire that we will be able to be there or near there."  Jha, the Coal Additional Secretary, took charge as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on November 1.

The CMD said Coal India missed its production target in September and October primary because of the monsoon rains.

The coal demand, he said, has been very sluggish and demand from the power sector has gone down.

Assuring that the company will meet coal requirement of the industry, Jha added, "We will have more stocks at the end of the year than we had last time."  While CIL's production declined 9.8 per cent to 56.4 MT in October, in September the output of the maharatna firm dropped to 48.97 MT.

Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, has a production target of 875 MT and a dispatch target of 900 MT for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Replying to a question, Jha said in the next six months regulations on the proposed coal exchange will be in place.

Addressing the event, Hindustan Copper Ltd CMD Sanjiv Kumar Singh said the company is expanding its capacity to meet the country's rising demand for copper.

The state-owned firm is targetting to ramp up its ore production capacity from the current 4 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 12 MTPA by 2030-31.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Godrej Properties may cross ₹32.5k cr sales target for FY26 on high demand

NCLT approves merger scheme of Suzuki Motor Gujarat with Maruti Suzuki

Premium

Technology will redefine every aspect of healthcare delivery: Devi Shetty

Mcap of 7 of top-10 firms erodes by ₹88,635 crore in weak market last week

TVS Motor gearing up for bigger ride in Europe: Chairman Sudarshan Venu

Topics :Coal IndiaCoal India LimitedCoal production

First Published: Nov 09 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story