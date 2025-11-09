Technology will redefine every aspect of healthcare delivery: Devi Shetty

Narayana Health’s acquisition of the UK-based Practice Plus Group marks a strategic shift in its global ambitions, with the company eyeing opportunities to integrate technology and operational efficiency into the UK’s private healthcare ecosystem. Over the next year, Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman, in a video interaction with Aneeka Chatterjee, shared that the hospital chain will focus on understanding local market dynamics before charting the next phase of its international growth.

What prompted Narayana Health’s acquisition of Practice Plus Group?

“The acquisition of Practice Plus Group Hospitals in the UK is a very strategic and natural step forward for Narayana Health. The UK presented a strong opportunity, as the healthcare system there is under enormous pressure, with a large number of patients waiting for surgeries. It felt like a perfect fit.

This acquisition gives us an immediate platform to enter a mature market and demonstrate that Narayana Health’s model of high-volume, affordable, technology-enabled healthcare can work globally. It also allows us to diversify geographically and build resilience into our business,” said Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health. What are the immediate plans for expansion in the UK? “It will take us at least a year to really understand the landscape. We want to learn what the current challenges and opportunities are over the next six to twelve months, and then we will make our plan for the next phase of growth.

We believe there is great potential for private healthcare in England. The National Health Service (NHS) remains the dominant provider, and with a population of over 65 million, there is a clear need for private entrepreneurs to set up hospitals that support the NHS rather than compete with it. Our aim is to help address their waiting lists, which are quite significant. That is one of the key opportunities we see.” What kind of synergies does Narayana Health expect from this acquisition? “We have 12 hospitals that primarily serve the NHS. Our conviction is that technology will disrupt every aspect of healthcare delivery. With large-scale adoption of technology, especially AI as an interface to assist doctors, we can dramatically transform the consumer experience inside hospitals. This will enhance efficiency, prevent medical errors, and reduce costs.”

How can technology improve accessibility and affordability in healthcare? “The biggest problem in healthcare globally is the efficiency of infrastructure use. With the same infrastructure, we can significantly improve productivity in terms of the number of patients treated, procedures performed, and many other areas. A lot can be achieved through better organisation, and we believe there is real potential to enhance the productivity of existing hospitals. Of course, we will only know the actual impact once we try it out, but overall, there is definitely scope for improvement.” How does Narayana Health plan to work within the UK’s regulatory framework?

“Fortunately, UK regulations are extremely friendly toward private hospitals. They genuinely want to collaborate with private groups, as the government recognises that it cannot meet all healthcare needs on its own. The regulations are fair, and we do not expect challenges working with regulators. These hospitals are already fully functional and well-acquainted with the system.” Which medical specialties will remain core to the UK operations? “Most of the work these hospitals handle now involves daycare or short-stay procedures, including orthopaedics, gastroenterology, and similar areas. We will continue supporting and strengthening these existing services while exploring new areas for investment. However, it is still too early to decide the exact direction, though there is scope for expansion within the current infrastructure.”

Can elements of the UK model be applied to India? “There are many things we can learn from British and Western hospitals. One major aspect is the concept of daycare or short-stay procedures. In India, patients and hospitals are not yet aligned with this approach. Most patients prefer to be admitted a day before the procedure, stay for one or two days after, and then get discharged — which is inefficient. In contrast, in many other parts of the world, patients go to the hospital on the day of the procedure, undergo it, and return home the same evening. This is something we truly need to learn and implement.”

What are Narayana Health’s future acquisition and expansion plans? “We are in this for the long haul. We naturally have a great advantage when it comes to expanding across different parts of the world, based on local requirements. We have learned how to use technology effectively, make healthcare more efficient, and make it safer. The scale of patients we handle gives us a strong advantage in streamlining healthcare delivery globally. We will continue to expand gradually and confidently in this journey.” What’s next for Narayana Health in India and overseas? “In the near term, our overseas priority is to integrate and strengthen Practice Plus Group’s hospital network in the UK. Beyond that, we already have a strong presence in the Cayman Islands and will continue to explore expansion opportunities that align with our mission and long-term vision.