Abhijit Chakravorty to be new MD & CEO of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Chakravorty, a post graduate in Applied Chemistry, started his banking career as a Probationary Officer with SBI in 1988

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2023 | 12:04 AM IST
Abhijit Chakravorty will be the new managing director and chief executive of SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) from August 12, 2023. He will succeed present MD&CEO Rama Mohan Rao Amara, who will move back to promoter company State Bank of India.

The appointment of Abhijit Chakravorty as MD&CEO, nominated by State Bank of India, is for two years subject to necessary approvals including from the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, SBI Card informed BSE.

He is presently a Deputy Managing Director at State Bank of India.

Chakravorty, a post graduate in Applied Chemistry, started his banking career as a Probationary Officer with SBI in 1988. He has gained over 34 years of rich experience in Retail and Corporate Banking, Overseas Operations and IT vertical of the Bank.

Chakravorty managed the Bangladesh Operations of the Bank as CEO and Country Head. He also worked as Chief General Manager (Channels & Operations) at the Global IT Centre of the Bank. He headed the vertical responsible for IT operations of the customer facing channels and payment systems.

Topics :SBI Cardspayment systems

First Published: Jul 11 2023 | 12:04 AM IST

