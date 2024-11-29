Bribery case accused to clarify matters in 10 days: Adani Group CFO

Adani Group's finance chief said on Friday that individuals accused by U.S. authorities of being part of a $265 million bribery scheme, including Chairman Gautam Adani, would clarify matters with the U.S. Department of Justice in 10 days.

"As a group there will not be any action (on the U.S. indictment) but individuals will be taking steps," Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event in Mumbai. Singh Earlier in the day, Indian government also gave its first reaction on the matter. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government was not informed about the issue in advance.

"This is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases, which we believe would be followed," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the charges slapped against Adani and others during his weekly media briefing.

To a question on whether the United States has served a summons or warrant on the Adani case, he said India has not received any such request.

"Any request by a foreign government for service of summons or arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits," Jaiswal said.

"We have not received any request on this case from the US side," he said. (With inputs from PTI)