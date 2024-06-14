The promoters of Adani Enterprises have increased their stake in the company to 73.95 per cent by acquiring an additional 2.02 per cent stake between September 8, 2023, and June 12, 2024, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd: Acquired 7,703,200 equity shares (0.68 per cent) between September 8 and 12, 2023. Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd: Acquired 4,825,000 shares (0.42 per cent) between May 10 and 14, 2024. Emerging Market Investment DMCC: Acquired 10,495,000 equity shares (0.92 per cent) between May 21 and June 21, 2024.

Earlier, in September 2023, Adani Enterprises had announced that Kempas Trade and Investment Ltd had acquired a 0.61 per cent stake between August 21 and 22, 2023. Meanwhile, Infinite Trade and Investment Ltd purchased a 1.46 per cent stake between August 30 and September 7, 2023.

Under Indian market regulations, promoters are restricted from acquiring more than a 75 per cent stake in a company. With the recent acquisitions, the promoters of Adani Enterprises are nearing that threshold.

On Friday, the total market capitalisation of Adani Enterprises stood at Rs 3.72 trillion.





On the BSE, the Adani Enterprises stock ended at Rs 3,269.00 on Friday, up 1.37 per cent over its previous close, ahead of the news of promoters’ stake purchase.