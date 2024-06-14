Home / Companies / News / USFDA closes inspection of Lupin's facility with zero 483 observations

USFDA closes inspection of Lupin's facility with zero 483 observations

The inspection of the Nagpur facility was carried out by the US drug regulator from June 10 to June 13, 2024

Lupin Pharma
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 5:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global pharma major Lupin announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed an inspection of its injectable facility in Nagpur, concluding with zero observations, according to the company’s regulatory filing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

A Form 483 is issued by the USFDA to firm management at the conclusion of USFDA inspections when investigators observe conditions that, in their judgement, may constitute violations of the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act and other acts or regulations. Issuance of such observations indicates potential violations of regulatory significance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The inspection of the Nagpur facility was carried out by the US drug regulator from June 10 to June 13, 2024.

The Nagpur inspection comes after the USFDA issued a Form 483 containing six observations after conducting a pre-approval inspection of Lupin's manufacturing facility in Somerset, New Jersey, in May 2024.

Earlier in April, the USFDA also conducted a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection of Lupin's active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) manufacturing facility located at Dabhasa.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director, Lupin, said that the company is pleased to have a successful outcome of the USFDA inspection at its Nagpur injectable facility with zero observations.

“This reflects our dedication to upholding the highest quality and compliance standards across our facilities,” he said.

Lupin is the third-largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescription. The company invested 7.8 per cent of its revenue in research and development in FY24.

The company currently has fifteen manufacturing sites and seven research centres worldwide.

The company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the United States, India, South Africa, and across the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

Also Read

Q4 Results Preview: Lupin may see strong topline, bottomline growth

Lupin rises over 3% after US FDA approves Mirabegron tablets

FIH Women's Pro League: Indian hockey team matches, timing, live streaming

Death Stranding Director's Cut arriving on select Apple devices on Jan 31

Woman gives 'supari' to get father-in-law killed for Rs 300 crore property

Agri firm Samunnati gets Rs 133 cr debt funding from Swiss firm Blue Earth

SpiceJet's domestic passenger market share drops below Akasa Air in May

Vedanta arm WCL to invest $2 bn for Liberia's socio-economic development

Sebi bats for tax benefits in 'zero coupon zero principal bond' investments

SoftBank develops AI voice tech to protect workers from angry customers

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :LupinNagpurUSFDA

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story