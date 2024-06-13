Ambuja Cement to acquire Penna Cement at Rs 10,422 crore enterprise value

Adani Group’s Ambuja Cement on Thursday announced the acquisition of South-India-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL) at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore. This is the group’s third acquisition since it entered the cement business in September 2022.

On Thursday, the company announced the signing of a binding agreement for the acquisition of PCIL at an enterprise value of Rs 10,422 crore. Ambuja will acquire 100 per cent shares of PCIL from its existing promoter group—P Pratap Reddy and family.

The acquisition, Ambuja Cement said, will add 14 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to its capacity, taking Adani Cement’s (ACC-Ambuja Consolidated) total capacity to 89 MTPA. The acquisition is expected to be closed in three to four months.

Penna Cement had made a failed attempt at an initial public offering (IPO) for the company in 2019. India Ratings in a January note on the company said Penna Cement reported an Ebitda loss of Rs 11 crore in the first half of FY24, owing to reduced operational efficiencies and lower fixed-cost absorption amid high-cost coal inventory and weak realisations. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation.

At present, Penna Cement operates a 10 MTPA capacity and has another 4 MTPA under construction at Krishnapatnam (2 MTPA) and Jodhpur (2 MTPA), expected to be complete in the next six to 12 months.

Ambuja Cement said the acquisition will be fully funded through internal accruals. “By acquiring PCIL, Ambuja is poised to expand its market presence in south India and reinforce its position as a pan-India leader in the cement industry,” said Ajay Kapur, chief executive officer and whole-time director for Ambuja Cement.

The press statement noted the acquisition will improve Adani Cement’s market share pan-India by 2 per cent, taking it to 14 per cent. In its May investor presentation, Adani Cement noted it aims for a 20 per cent pan-India share in the cement market by 2028.

The group had already shared targets to increase capacity to 140 MTPA by 2028. UltraTech Cement, the largest cement maker in India with 151 MTPA capacity, plans to take its capacity to 200 MTPA in a similar timeframe.

The Thursday announcement is Adani Cement’s third acquisition since it took promoter control at Ambuja-ACC in September 2022. In FY24, Ambuja Cement acquired Sanghi Industries’ cement capacity in Gujarat. In April, the Adani company agreed to acquire MyHome Industries’ grinding unit in Tamil Nadu.

Adani Cement expects to leverage Penna Cement's location to access the eastern and southern parts of peninsular India, apart from an entry to Sri Lanka, through the sea route, Kapur noted. The existing dealers of PCIL will move to Adani Cement’s market network to bring in formidable synergy, the statement said.