Large MFs less likely to confront promoters in voting on resolutions

Mutual funds are becoming more assertive with companies they have investments in, but the largest ones are less likely to take confrontational positions.

Mutual funds (all combined) voted against 8.8 per cent of resolutions in FY24, the highest in data going back to FY15, when the figure was 4.5 per cent. The lowest was 1.9 per cent in FY18. Opposition increased after a regulation required mutual funds to compulsorily vote on company resolutions from FY23. It was up to the mutual funds to decide on voting patterns earlier.

Increased opposition may also reflect the rising clout of mutual funds relative to the majority owners – promoters – of companies. Mutual funds managed around Rs 2 trillion worth of assets, equivalent to roughly 11 per cent of the stake held by promoters in National Stock Exchange companies in 2010, shows back-of-the-envelope calculations. The value of their stake increased to Rs 34 trillion as of March 2024, equivalent to 22 per cent of promoters’ stake. The ratio does not consider companies in which there may not be a defined promoter; it also excludes government companies. But it gives a broad idea of the growing influence of mutual funds (chart 2).



