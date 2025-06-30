Home / Companies / News / Adani Green becomes first Indian firm to cross 15 GW renewable capacity

Adani Green becomes first Indian firm to cross 15 GW renewable capacity

Adani Green Energy is currently developing what could be the world's largest renewable energy plant and aims to reach 50 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030

Adani Green sets clean energy record by crossing 15 GW capacity mark | File Photo
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
Adani Group's renewable arm, Adani Green Energy (AGEL), has become the first Indian company in its field to surpass 15,000 megawatts (MW) or 15 gigawatts (GW) of installed operational capacity. In an exchange filing on Monday, the company announced that its total capacity stood at 15,539.9 MW as of June 2025, making it the country’s largest renewable energy player and placing it among the top 10 independent power producers globally.
 
The company’s current capacity can power about 7.9 million households and offset an estimated 28.6 million tonnes of carbon emissions each year. That is equivalent to taking 6.3 million cars off the road or the carbon absorption of 1.36 billion trees, AGEL said.
 
This comes 15 months after the company announced it had reached the 10,000 MW mark, making the latest addition of 5,000 MW the fastest ever by any Indian energy firm. Adani Green said it had added 3,309 MW in FY25 alone -- the highest annual renewable capacity addition by a single player in India to date.
 

Solar energy dominates clean energy

Of the current total, solar energy accounts for 11,005.5 MW, wind for 1,977.8 MW, and hybrid wind-solar projects for 2,556.6 MW. All additions have been made through greenfield development, the company said.
 
Commenting on the milestone, Adani Green Energy CEO Ashish Khanna said, “We aim to accelerate even faster from 15,000 MW to 50,000 MW by 2030, remaining steadfast in our mission to power India and the world with sustainable energy solutions.”
 

Adani Green to build world's largest renewable energy plant

This announcement also coincides with AGEL’s 10th year of operations. Its marquee projects include the 648 MW solar plant at Kamuthi, Tamil Nadu (commissioned in FY16), the 2,140 MW hybrid project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan (FY23), and the Khavda mega-plant, which is now under development.
 
Located in Gujarat’s Kutch district, the Khavda project is central to AGEL’s expansion plans. Set to be the world's largest renewable energy plant, the project spans 538 sq km and has already commissioned 5,355.9 MW with a target to reach a total capacity of 30,000 MW by 2029.
 
Overall, the company aims to reach 50 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030.
 

Adani Green Energy

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

