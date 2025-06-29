Home / Companies / News / Reliance Jio on path to become dominant FWA player globally: Analysts

Reliance Jio on path to become dominant FWA player globally: Analysts

According to recent data released by telecom regulator Trai, Reliance Jio total 5G FWA subscriber base (including unlicensed band radio) reached 6.88 million in May

Reliance Jio
ICICI Securities report by analysts Sanjesh Jain, Mohit Mishra and Aparajita Chakraborty based on Trai data said that industry FWA (excluding UBR) stood at 7.4 million with RJio's FWA subs stood at 5.9 million after UBR reclassification.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian telecom major Reliance Jio is on track to become the world's largest Fixed Wireless Access provider by subscriber base, eclipsing US-based telecom giant T-Mobile, an analyst report said on Sunday.

According to recent data released by telecom regulator Trai, Reliance Jio total 5G FWA subscriber base (including unlicensed band radio) reached 6.88 million in May, while T-Mobile had 6.85 million subscribers in March.

Reliance Jio reclassified around 1 million Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) unlicensed band radio (UBR) subscribers into FTTx category, following which its net FWA subscriber base stood at 5.9 million in May, with a monthly addition of 0.74 million customers.

ICICI Securities report by analysts Sanjesh Jain, Mohit Mishra and Aparajita Chakraborty based on Trai data said that industry FWA (excluding UBR) stood at 7.4 million with RJio's FWA subs stood at 5.9 million after UBR reclassification.

The report said that net addition was 0.74 million subscribers in May.

"RJio's FWA (including UBR) stood at 6.88 mn. This, compared to T-Mobile (US player, and the largest FWA subs base globally) FWA subs base was at 6.85 mn in March 2025. We believe RJio is on a path to become the dominant player by subs for FWA globally by end-June 2025," the report said. 

Overall, Reliance Jio dominated the India market with 50.72 per cent share in the broadband segment, comprising both wired and wireless segments.

Reliance Jio total fixed wired broadband subscriber base was 13.51 million and wireless broadband subscriber base was 480.96 million in May, as per data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Reliance Jio is followed by Bharti Airtel in India with 30.99 per cent share in the broadband segment.

Both Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel at present dominate the Indian telecom services market.

The Indian telecom subscriber base grew marginally to 1,207 million in May with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel adding over 99 per cent new customers during the month.

The total net subscriber addition by the telecom service providers was 43,58,231, while Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel jointly added 43,51,294 -- accounting for 99.84 of total net subscriber addition in May.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Power participates in global bids for 1,500-MW energy project

RBL Bank eyes wider margin from retail, CV finance rollout in 3 months

Tata Steel gets show cause notice worth ₹1,007 cr over input tax credit

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal eyes aviation segment with LAT Aerospace

Slice SFB aiming to close FY26 in black, not looking to raise any capital

Topics :Reliance JioTelecom industryTelecom spectrum

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 7:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story