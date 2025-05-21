Home / Companies / News / Adani Green Energy operational RE capacity increases to 14,528.4 MW

Adani Green Energy operational RE capacity increases to 14,528.4 MW

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Ltd, a wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the company, has operationalised an incremental solar power project of 187.5 MW at Khavda, Gujarat

Adani Group
Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.11 a.m. on May 21, 2025 to operationalise the plant from May 22, 2025 | Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday said its total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 14,528.4 MW.

Adani Renewable Energy Fifty Seven Ltd, a wholly-owned step down subsidiary of the company, has operationalised an incremental solar power project of 187.5 MW at Khavda, Gujarat.

With operationalisation of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable energy generation capacity has increased to 14,528.4 MW, the company said in a filing.

Based on the relevant clearances, it was decided at 8.11 a.m. on May 21, 2025 to operationalise the plant from May 22, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:56 AM IST

