Adani Green Energy raises $1.36 billion in latest project finance round

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Tuesday said it has sealed its largest project financing of $1.36 billion senior debt facility. The funds are to be utilised towards the development of its planned renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat.

The company added the latest project finance is part of its Construction Financing Framework to enhance the funding pool to US $3 billion since the initial project financing in March 2021.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The green loan facility has been extended by a consortium of lenders which include – BNP Paribas, Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., DBS Bank Ltd, Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A., MUFG Bank, Ltd., Societe Generale, Standard Chartered Bank, and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.

“The funding is an important element of AGEL’s overall capital management plan and accelerated development programme fostering accretive growth,” the company said.

AGEL is setting up a 2,167 megawatt renewable energy park at Khavda, Gujarat, touted to be the world’s largest.