Home / Companies / News / Adani group adds Rs 73,000 crore in mcap as investors lap up shares

Adani group adds Rs 73,000 crore in mcap as investors lap up shares

Power-to-port conglomerate's mcap nears Rs 12 trillion

Photo: Bloomberg
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The market capitalisation of Adani group companies rose by nearly Rs 73,000 crore on Monday as investors lapped up shares of the power-to-port conglomerate on hopes of continuity in the regime at the centre. The Gautam Adani group’s market cap once again neared the Rs 12-trillion mark following sharp gains made over the past one week.

“Two big overhangs for the Adani group have receded somewhat. Following the state election results, there is more certainty that the BJP will win a third time next year. Also, last week’s Supreme Court proceedings had sparked optimism that no adverse findings have been established against the group,” said an analyst.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Shares of flagship Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports & SEZ jumped 7 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. While Adani Green shares closed with 9.5 per cent gains in the stock price, the shares of Ambuja Cements and ACC too surged 7 per cent and 6 per cent.

Experts said the group’s deleveraging efforts and improved growth prospects make it an attractive bet.

“Infrastructure companies are expected to clock strong growth given the government’s push. At the Adani group level, we are seeing doubling of operating profit in 3-4 years. Also, the EBITA-to-debt ratio also stands at only 3x, which is a more comfortable level,” said Deven Choksey, Managing Director of KRChoksey Holdings.

Last week in Mumbai, Adani Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jugeshinder Singh said that the group desires to invest more and is planning a Rs 7-trillion-spend on infrastructure over the next 10 years.

Following the allegations made by US-based Hindenburg Research, the Adani group’s market cap had slumped by more than Rs 12 trillion. Currently, it is about Rs 7.25 trillion below levels just before the release of the report by the US short seller.

Last month, the Supreme Court of India reserved its order in the investigations in the matter led by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

During the hearing, the apex court had pointed out that the reports and findings by newspapers and portals do not discredit Sebi and its investigation as they cannot be constituted as evidence. Further, the report by the expert committee formed by SC had in May said that there had been no regulatory failure and there was ‘no evident pattern of manipulation’ in the Adani firms.

Sebi had submitted to the court that it had concluded investigations in 22 of the 24 matters.

Also Read

Adani Ports Q2 result: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,761 cr; revenue up 27%

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes jump 7% YoY to 34 MMT in July

Improved capacity, reduced turnaround time: India's ports mean business

BSE market capitalisation at new high after benchmark indices gain

Sagar Samajik Sahayog: New CSR guidelines for ports in India unveiled

Centre says over 106,000 companies voluntarily exited in last five years

JCB India foresees double digit growth in 2024 sales: CEO & MD Shetty

COP28: Adani Green Energy to invest $22 billion toward India's 2030 goal

Byju's pays delayed Nov salaries to 1,000 employees post 'technical glitch'

Foxconn halts iPhone production at Chennai facility due to heavy rains

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Adani Groupmarket capitalisationInvestorsAdani PowerAdani Ports

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story