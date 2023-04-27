Adani Group aims to raise about $800 mn for financing green energy projects

Adani Group is aiming to raise about $800 million for new green energy projects, people familiar with the matter said, in what could be the conglomerate’s biggest borrowing since it was slammed by a short seller in January.

The size of the financing could range from about $700 million to some $800 million, the people said. But the plan and size aren’t final, and could vary.

Billionaire Gautam Adani-led group is in discussions with global banks including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., DBS Bank Ltd., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. and Standard Chartered Plc, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.