Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop



According to an executive, the mall operator did not renew Imagine's lease as it believed the company-owned store would perform better and there was no need for another company to sell the same brand. Apple's premium reseller, Imagine, has shut shop nine years after opening a store in south Delhi's Saket, where the technology giant opened its second store in the country.



Another person said that most retailers have a nine-year lease, with rent escalation every three years. When a lease for a premium brand expires, mall operators typically renew it. The Imagine store would have remained open had Apple established a flagship store somewhere else in Delhi. There are about half-dozen authorised Apple resellers in India who provide customers with extra cashback and discounts on product purchases. The mall operator informed the store owner that the lease would not be extended, people privy to the matter told ET.