Home / Technology / Tech News / Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

The mall operator did not renew Apple reseller Imagine's lease as it believed the company-owned store would perform better, said an executive

BS Web Team New Delhi
Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 10:01 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple's premium reseller, Imagine, has shut shop nine years after opening a store in south Delhi's Saket, where the technology giant opened its second store in the country.
According to an executive, the mall operator did not renew Imagine's lease as it believed the company-owned store would perform better and there was no need for another company to sell the same brand.

There are about half-dozen authorised Apple resellers in India who provide customers with extra cashback and discounts on product purchases. The mall operator informed the store owner that the lease would not be extended, people privy to the matter told ET.
Another person said that most retailers have a nine-year lease, with rent escalation every three years. When a lease for a premium brand expires, mall operators typically renew it. The Imagine store would have remained open had Apple established a flagship store somewhere else in Delhi.

Select Infrastructure Private Limited signed the lease with Apple in July 2022 and communicated to Imagine afterwards, implying that the lease would not be extended despite the store's success.
Apple specified in the contract a list of 20 brands that cannot open a store near it. The brands include Amazon, Bose, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Alphabet/Google, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus. The premium reseller was not even on the list of brands.

Also Read

Apple's Delhi store now open for public: 5 things you need to know about it

Ahead of Saket store launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook to meet PM Modi today

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple BKC to open on April 18, Saket retail store on April 20: Details here

New assets, expansion to drive growth for mall firm Phoenix Mills

Flouting govt directions, betting, gambling platforms continue to advertise

Global chip revenue to decline 11% this year, short-term outlook grim

Dell Technologies lines up new commercial portfolio for Indian customers

Vivo launches new 'X90' series smartphone with ZEISS camera in India

Now you can use WhatsApp on four devices at the same time: Here's how

Topics :Tim CookApple storeApple IndiaApple PhonesBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story