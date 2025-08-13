Home / Companies / News / Adani Group's new copper smelter applies to become LME-listed brand

Adani Group's new copper smelter applies to become LME-listed brand

According to Adani, the $1.2 billion Kutch Copper facility in the western state of Gujarat is the world's biggest single-location plant of its type

Adani Group
Copper listed for storage in LME-registered warehouses can be delivered against copper futures traded on the exchange when their contracts expire. For market players, LME-listed copper is easier to finance than non-registered brands. | Bloomberg
Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A major new copper smelter in India owned by Adani Enterprises Ltd has applied to become a listed copper-producing brand with the London Metal Exchange, the LME said in a notice on Wednesday. 
The copper smelter, which has an annual production capacity of 500,000 metric tons, is coming online at a time of shrinking smelting margins due to new smelter capacity in China and slower-than-expected growth of copper concentrate supply. 
According to Adani, the $1.2 billion Kutch Copper facility in the western state of Gujarat is the world's biggest single-location plant of its type. 
It is expected to begin smelting in May, Adani's head of metals, Felipe Williams, said in April. Chilean copper mining giant Codelco also said in April it would begin supplying copper concentrates to the smelter for refining this year. 
For India, the smelter is expected to reduce the country's reliance on imported copper. According to the Trade Data Monitor, India imported refined copper worth $2.8 billion last year, mainly from Japan, Tanzania and Mozambique. 
Copper listed for storage in LME-registered warehouses can be delivered against copper futures traded on the exchange when their contracts expire. For market players, LME-listed copper is easier to finance than non-registered brands.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kalpataru posts Rs 49 crore loss in Q1 FY26 despite strong pre-sales

Tesco to set up distribution hub, create 15,000 jobs: K'taka Industries Min

Infosys sets up JV with Telstra; to acquire 75% stake in Versent Group

IBM opens Mumbai client centre to support Maharashtra's quantum push

ICICI Bank revises minimum account balance to ₹15,000 from ₹50,000

Topics :Adani GroupcopperAdani Enterprises

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story