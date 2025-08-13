Home / Companies / News / Kalpataru posts Rs 49 crore loss in Q1 FY26 despite strong pre-sales

Kalpataru posts Rs 49 crore loss in Q1 FY26 despite strong pre-sales

The realty firm saw an 83% rise in pre-sales and 101% surge in sale realisation, but revenue declined due to project completion-based accounting

kalpataru
Kalpataru shares closed at Rs 406.30 on the BSE on Tuesday.
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Mumbai-based real estate developer Kalpataru reported a widening of losses to Rs 49.43 crore in the first quarter of FY26, compared with Rs 0.69 crore in Q1 FY25.
 
Revenue from operations stood at Rs 443.2 crore, down 16.45 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while total expenses fell 5.18 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 512.23 crore.
 
The company follows the project completion method (PCM) for recognising revenue from projects launched after April 2022. Under this method, revenue is recorded only upon receipt of the occupation certificate (OC), whereas expenses such as marketing and corporate overheads are booked in the same quarter they are incurred.
 
As of Q1 FY26, the majority of recognised revenue came from projects under PCM. Of its 24 ongoing projects, Kalpataru applies PCM to 13; however, costs associated with these projects are fully charged to the profit and loss account during the reporting period.
 
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter stood at Rs 104 crore, with an adjusted Ebitda margin of 23.4 per cent. 
 
Pre-sales and collections surge
 
Pre-sales rose 83 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,249 crore, while collections increased 37 per cent YoY to Rs 1,147 crore. However, the area sold fell 9 per cent Y-o-Y to 0.56 million square feet.
 
Average sales realisation during the quarter surged 101 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 22,476 per square foot.
 
The company has guided pre-sales of Rs 7,000 crore for FY26, up from Rs 4,531 crore in FY25. It is targeting collections of Rs 5,700 crore, compared with Rs 3,659 crore in the previous financial year.
 
Debt reduction focus
 
Net debt as of June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 7,939 crore. The net debt-to-equity ratio improved to 2.0x from 3.8x as of March 31, 2025. Kalpataru aims to reduce its debt to Rs 7,300 crore by the end of FY26.
 
“The company has utilised Rs 1,192.5 crore from IPO proceeds towards debt repayment, in line with the objects of the issue, and remains committed to further strengthening the balance sheet through continued debt reduction efforts,” said Parag Munot, Managing Director, Kalpataru.
 
Sequential performance declines
 
On a sequential basis, revenue declined 26 per cent. The company had posted a profit of Rs 14.05 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with a loss in the current quarter.
 
Kalpataru shares closed at Rs 406.30 on the BSE on Tuesday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tesco to set up distribution hub, create 15,000 jobs: K'taka Industries Min

Infosys sets up JV with Telstra; to acquire 75% stake in Versent Group

IBM opens Mumbai client centre to support Maharashtra's quantum push

ICICI Bank revises minimum account balance to ₹15,000 from ₹50,000

TACC, CRRI partner to boost graphene use in durable road construction

Topics :Industry NewsKalpataruReal Estate Q1 results

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story