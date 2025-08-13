IBM opens Mumbai client centre to support Maharashtra's quantum push

IBM on Tuesday announced the opening of its new India Client Experience Centre in Mumbai. As part of the facility’s mission to support Indian enterprises in adopting AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing, the company signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) with the Government of Maharashtra to explore collaboration on the state’s quantum initiatives.

The LoI outlines areas of engagement, including providing insights and expertise to support Maharashtra’s quantum vision, as well as contributing to the development of the state’s quantum ecosystem through workshops and skills development programmes.

Inaugurating the centre, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “With AI, quantum computing, and semiconductors, we are building a Viksit Maharashtra and Viksit Bharat. These technologies can accelerate sustainability and efficiency across sectors, creating new opportunities for growth and progress. Through our collaboration with IBM, we will harness quantum innovation to transform lives while building a skilled talent pool to democratise its benefits and make them accessible to every citizen of the state.”

The IBM India Client Experience Centre will be housed in the company’s new offices in Mumbai. It will serve as a collaborative hub where IBM experts, clients, and partners can co-create solutions tailored to India's unique business challenges. The centre will also offer immersive demonstrations across IBM’s technology portfolio — including AI via the watsonx platform, data and automation, cybersecurity, hybrid cloud, and consulting-led transformation. Hans Dekkers, General Manager, IBM Asia Pacific, said: “The IBM India Client Experience Centre reinforces our commitment to advancing India’s journey in AI, hybrid cloud, and quantum computing. Our interest in helping the Government of Maharashtra build a vibrant quantum ecosystem exemplifies that commitment.”