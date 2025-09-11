Adani Power wins additional 800 MW LoA from MPPMCL, total at 1,600 MW

Adani Power Limited on Thursday received an additional Letter of Award (LoA) from MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) for the supply of 800 megawatt (MW) power under the greenshoe option, the company said in a filing.

The capacity will be supplied from a new 800 MW ultra-supercritical thermal power project in Anuppur District, Madhya Pradesh. This is in addition to the earlier LoA of 800 MW received on August 29, taking the total awarded capacity from MPPMCL to 1,600 MW.

Commenting on the project, S B Khyalia, chief executive, Adani Power, said: “We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with MP. This reinforces our commitment to provide reliable, affordable, and sustainable power to the state and its people while supporting India’s energy security and economic growth.”

Project to attract investment, create jobs Adani Power will invest around ₹21,000 crore towards setting up the plant and related infrastructure. The project is expected to generate direct and indirect employment of around 9,000-10,000 during the construction phase and at least 2,000 once in operation. The company said that both units will be implemented under the Design, Build, Finance, Own, and Operate (DBFOO) model, at a tariff of ₹5.838/kWh. The project will utilise coal linkage allocated under the Government of India's SHAKTI Policy. First adoption of the greenshoe option The project also marks the first-ever adoption of a greenshoe option in a thermal power tender in India, enabling Madhya Pradesh to meet its growing electricity demand resulting from industrialisation and urbanisation, while strengthening its energy security.