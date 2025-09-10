Tega Industries, Apollo Funds to buy Molycop in $1.5 billion deal

Kolkata-based Tega Industries Ltd, in consortium with Funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, has signed a term sheet to acquire Molycop from American Industrial Partners (AIP) at an enterprise value of about $1.5 billion.

The deal marks a milestone in BSE-listed Tega’s 50th anniversary year, and will establish the mining company as one of the world’s largest suppliers of “critical-to-operate” consumables used in mining, mineral processing, and material handling. Together, Tega and Molycop reported $1.73 billion (₹15,207 crore) in revenue and ₹217 million (₹₹1,906 crore) in Ebitda in 2024-25 (FY25). Ebitda stands for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation.

Mehul Mohanka, managing director (MD) and group chief executive officer (CEO) of Tega, called the acquisition “a momentous occasion” that would accelerate innovation and expand market reach. Apollo Partner Gaurav Pant said the partnership would allow investment in additional technology and capabilities while AIP’s Kim Marvin noted the business would be “in excellent hands” under Tega’s leadership. Once completed, Tega will become the controlling shareholder, with Apollo Funds holding a significant minority equity interest. The consortium will prioritise integration in the first two years, and leverage complementary product portfolios to deliver comprehensive mill optimisation solutions. The combined entity will operate 26 global manufacturing sites, including Molycop’s 13 facilities and three joint ventures. Tega’s strong presence in Europe, West Asia, Africa, and Latin America will be complemented by Molycop’s foothold in the US, Canada, and Australia.