Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Foreign investors infuse $436 mn in real estate in Q3 2024, up 139%: Report

Foreign investors infuse $436 mn in real estate in Q3 2024, up 139%: Report

Overall, the sector received institutional investments of $0.96 billion during the quarter

real estate
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 9:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian real estate sector received foreign institutional investments (FII) of $436 million during the third quarter of the calendar year 2024 (Q3 2024), according to Vestian Research. The investments were 139 per cent higher compared to the corresponding period of the previous year but down by 80 per cent on a quarterly basis.

Overall, the sector received institutional investments of $0.96 billion during the quarter, up 41 per cent year on year (Y-o-Y), but down by 69 per cent quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The share of foreign investors increased from 27 per cent in Q3 2023 to 46 per cent in Q3 2024, owing to “India’s robust economic growth amid prevailing geopolitical challenges.”

In contrast, the share of domestic investors declined to 43 per cent in Q3 2024 from 71 per cent in the same quarter a year earlier, a decrease of about 15 per cent in terms of value.

Shrinivas Rao, FRICS, chief executive officer at Vestian, said, “Investors have shown confidence in India’s growth story on the back of robust GDP growth. As a result, the real estate sector witnessed increased participation from foreign investors, leading to institutional investments touching the billion-dollar mark in Q3 2024.”

Further, as per the research, in Q3 2024, domestic investors preferred residential assets, whereas foreign investors accounted for 64 per cent of the commercial deals.

“The growing prominence of work-from-office mandates and global capability centres (GCCs) lured foreign investors, leading to an increase in the share of investments in commercial real estate from 24 per cent in Q3 2023 to 71 per cent in Q3 2024. On the other hand, the share of the residential sector reduced to 19 per cent in Q3 2024 from 44 per cent in the same period a year earlier,” the report said.

More From This Section

'E-Shram: One Stop Solution' launched for welfare of unorganised workers

JSW Steel, ACC, NMDC among 31 bidders in 10th commercial coal mine auction

NRI deposits witness $7.82 billion inflows in April-August 2024: RBI data

NITI Aayog calls for power plants to pause installing sulphur reducing gear

Amid slackness, RBI report confident of festive season boost to economy


Interestingly, Chennai alone received about 48 per cent of total investments during the quarter.

Moreover, proptech platforms received investments worth $212 million during Q3 2024. The share is likely to increase further with the extensive use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the real estate sector, as per the report.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Real estate remains most preferred asset class for investment: Report

Institutional investment in real estate up 31% to $4.61 bn in Jan-Sep: Rpt

At 5,253 Cr, Pune's stamp duty collections jump 38% in nine months of 2024

This realty stock has surged 50% in 2 weeks; zoomed 107% thus far in CY2024

Suraj Estate Developers raises Rs 343 cr via issue of shares to expand biz

Topics :Real Estate Foreign investorforeign investments in India

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story