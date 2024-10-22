BSNL will not be raising tariffs in foreseeable future: CMD Robert J Ravi

State-run telecom operator BSNL will not be raising tariffs in the foreseeable future, BSNL chairman and managing director Robert J Ravi said on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion of the telecom operator launching seven new services and a new logo, Ravi said the telco is aiming to retain existing customers and defend its market share.

After losing subscribers for nearly two years straight, BSNL added 2.9 million users in July when its private sector rivals raised tariffs. With BSNL keeping tariffs unchanged, a large number of subscribers using entry-level plans have now shifted to the telco, analysts believe. The three private sector telecom operators, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi), raised tariffs in the first week of July. BSNL, which is in losses, did not.

However, analysts have warned that the subscriber gains may be reversed in the next few months, and BSNL is unlikely to pose risks to the market share trajectory of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio in the medium term. BSNL is currently India's fourth-largest telco with a market share of 7.59 per cent at July-end. This is much lower than market leader Jio, which has a 40.68 per cent share, while Airtel and Vi have 33.12 per cent and 18.46 per cent, respectively.

On Tuesday, BSNL launched an anti-spam solution developed in-house, the first-ever direct-to-device satellite communication services for emergencies, and a fibre-based intranet TV service which will offer 500-plus live channels and pay TV through its Fibre-to-the-Home (FTTH) network. On the occasion of the launch of a new logo, BSNL also announced the first-of-its-kind seamless Wi-Fi roaming services for its FTTH customers, apart from a captive 5G service in coal mines.

The operator becomes the second telco in India, after Airtel, to launch an anti-spam solution. The move is bolstered by the Department of Telecommunications’ advanced system designed to identify and block incoming international spoofed calls before they can reach Indian telecom subscribers. This system is currently stopping 1.3 crore such calls on a daily basis, telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

4G launch

He reiterated the government's target of introducing 1 lakh BSNL 4G sites by mid-next year, of which 38,000 have been fibreised.

“In the last six months, since the beginning of the 4G rollout, we have gone from 75 lakh subscribers to 1.8 crore subscribers. That is 2.5 times growth in a matter of six months,” telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on the occasion. Data in 4G traffic has increased seven-fold, the minister added.

BSNL's plans to launch 4G services years after three private telecom service providers—Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea—rolled it out have repeatedly been delayed. BSNL officials had earlier insisted the latest deadline of December 2024 could be met as operational challenges were being quickly cleared.

Business Standard had reported in July that the telco had completed the installation of 4G sites in all four metro cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Sites are also active in most of the state capitals, including Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Raipur and Chandigarh, BSNL officials had said.