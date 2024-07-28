Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Advancing 119 projects worth Rs 1,33,576 cr to boost output: Coal India

Advancing 119 projects worth Rs 1,33,576 cr to boost output: Coal India

These projects, which are at various stages of implementation, are part of CIL's proactive strategy to increase production capacity and meet future coal demands

coal sector
Kolkata-headquartered company has set an ambitious target of achieving 1 billion tonne of production by 2025-26.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2024 | 1:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coal India Ltd is advancing 119 projects with a capacity of 896 million tonne per year and a sanctioned capital of Rs 1,33,576 crore, the world's largest miner said.

These projects, which are at various stages of implementation, are part of CIL's proactive strategy to increase production capacity and meet future coal demands, the company said in its latest annual report.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Though the mining major did not specify a timeline for the capex, it said the development of these projects involves substantial investments in advanced mining technologies and infrastructure, aimed at enhancing productivity and ensuring sustainable mining practices.

The Kolkata-headquartered company has set an ambitious target of achieving 1 billion tonne of production by 2025-26 to fulfill the nation's coal demand and support the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

In the 2023-24 fiscal, its production stood at 773.6 million tonne.

CIL said in 2023-24, one coal mining project with a sanctioned capacity of 20 million tonne and a sanctioned capital of Rs 1,783.09 crore was completed, which demonstrates our ability to execute large-scale projects within the stipulated time frames.

More From This Section

UltraTech to obtain 32.72% stake in India Cements, deal triggers open offer

Adani Group to commission first phase of $4 bn petchem project by Dec 2026

Cipla to commence supplies to US from China plant later this year

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts expects 85% occupancy this fiscal: MD & CEO

ED attaches immovable properties worth Rs. 298.21 crore of Chettinad Group

During the financial year ended March 31, 16 coal mining projects with a total capacity of 170.46 million tonne per annum (incremental capacity of 85.66 MT) and a total sanctioned capital of Rs 27,087.69 crore were approved, it said.

As part of its comprehensive modernisation strategy, CIL is embracing latest equipment, advanced exploration and assessment techniques, efficient mine planning and development, and optimised extraction processes, the report said.

The company plans to procure high-capacity equipment worth more than Rs 3,700 crore in the next financial year, aiming to bolster coal production capabilities for increased efficiency.

The mining major has set a capital expenditure target of Rs 15,500 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal. In line with its investment plans, CIL intends to allocate a significant portion of funds to diversification projects, including solar power, thermal power plants, revival of fertilizer plants, surface coal gasification (SCG) and coal bed methane (CBM) during the year.

The company had reported an output of 26.02 million tonne in 2023-24, surpassing the previous fiscal's production of 25.48 million tonne, marking a growth of 2.10 per cent.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Coal India forays into non-coal mineral mining with graphite project

Coal India to ease e-auction rules, plans to tweak allocation methodology

Premium

Robust production, new initiatives to drive growth for Coal India

India set to register biggest jump in coal-fired power in a decade

India targets higher domestic coal production, reduced imports: Govt

Topics :Coal IndiaCoal India LimitedCoal India LtdCoal production

First Published: Jul 28 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story