Aero India 2025: Godrej & Boyce's aerospace unit signs MoU with ADA

These include an MoU signed with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for flight control actuators for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme

Godrej & Boyce
The MoU builds upon Godrej's two-decade-long partnership with ADA in developing components for flight-critical DDV-based servo actuators. | Source: Godrej & Boyce website
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Godrej & Boyce on Wednesday said its aerospace business has secured multiple strategic initial proposals at the ongoing defence and aerospace show, Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru.

These include an MoU signed with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) for flight control actuators for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, the company said.

The initial pacts are aimed at supporting national programmes backed by the Government of India.

Under the MoU with ADA, Godrej Enterprises Group will undertake comprehensive development of Flight Control Actuators for AMCA, including precision manufacturing, procurement of aerospace-grade raw materials, assembly and testing, and development of test rigs for qualification tests, Godrej & Boyce said.

The MoU builds upon Godrej's two-decade-long partnership with ADA in developing components for flight-critical DDV-based servo actuators and associated functional elements, it said.

This collaboration represents a significant advancement in India's journey toward self-reliance in critical aerospace technologies, the company said.

Stating that the business is transitioning from 'Built to Print' to 'Built to Spec' capabilities, while embracing transformative technologies like 3D printing to revolutionize its manufacturing processes and design capabilities, the company said this advanced technology enables the creation of complex components in a single printing process, eliminating multiple traditional production stages and significantly improving operational efficiency.

"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat in the aerospace sector. We continue to enable and elevate India's manufacturing capabilities and competitiveness at a global level," said Maneck Behramkamdin, Senior Vice President and Business Head, Aerospace business of Godrej & Boyce.

Topics :Godrej & BoyceAero India expoAero India show

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:25 PM IST

