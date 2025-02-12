ONGC, Tata Power Renewable sign pact on battery storage solutions

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday signed an initial pact with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd to explore collaborative opportunities in the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) value chain.

ONGC has been stringing around deals in clean energy as part of its target to scale renewable energy capacity to 10 gigawatts by 2030 a part of its target to achieve net zero carbon emission by 2038. Besides solar and wind energy projects, ONGC is looking at round-the-clock renewable power capacity to meet this target.

"ONGC has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Ltd, to explore collaborative opportunities in the BESS value chain at India Energy Week 2025," the firm said in a statement.

The pact will explore a range of applications across the BESS value chain, including utility-scale energy storage systems, grid stabilisation and ancillary services, renewable energy integration and hybrid solutions, industrial and commercial energy storage applications, microgrid and backup power solutions, and Electric Vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

"This strategic partnership underscores ONGC's commitment to enhancing India's energy security through the integration of renewable energy and advanced storage solutions," it said.

ONGC chairman and CEO Arun Kumar Singh said, "As India transitions towards a sustainable energy future, ONGC remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing clean energy initiatives.

"This collaboration with Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited represents a strategic step towards strengthening energy storage capabilities, which are vital for grid stability and renewable energy adoption. By leveraging our collective expertise, we aim to contribute meaningfully to India's energy transition and long-term energy security." Deepesh Nanda, CEO & Managing Director, TPREL, commented, "This partnership with ONGC marks a significant milestone in our journey to drive India's energy transition.

"Battery Energy Storage Systems will play a crucial role in strengthening grid reliability, enabling greater renewable energy integration, and supporting India's ambitious clean energy goals. Together with ONGC, we aim to develop innovative storage solutions that will pave the way for a sustainable and resilient energy future." This collaboration aligns with India's goal of achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based capacity by 2030, reinforcing both companies' commitment to sustainability.

TPREL's successful commissioning of India's largest Solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project - a 100 MW Solar PV plant with 120 MWh Utility-Scale BESS at Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh demonstrates its leadership in deploying advanced energy storage technologies.

The partnership between ONGC and TPREL is a significant milestone in fostering technological innovation, energy efficiency, and sustainability, contributing to the development of a robust and resilient energy infrastructure for the nation.

ONGC is India's largest producer of crude oil and natural gas, accounting for approximately 71 per cent of the country's domestic production.

With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, ONGC is actively expanding its presence in the renewable energy sector, aligning with India's clean energy objectives.

TPREL has a diversified portfolio encompassing solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects.