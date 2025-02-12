IndiGo offers V-Day's sale with up to 50% off, check all discounts here

For the couples who are awaiting Valentine's Day to celebrate their bonds, IndiGo has some good news, as the airline announced special discounts and offers on selected dates.

India’s largest airline announced discounts of up to 50 per cent on base fare for bookings made for two passengers. This offer is valid from February 12 (00:01 hours) to February 16 (23:59 hours) on selected domestic as well as international flights, according to a report by The Economic Times.

According to the offer details, IndiGo is also offering saving options on a range of travel add-ons.

For example, travellers can enjoy up to 15 per cent off on pre-paid excess baggage for domestic and international flights on specific routes, the report said.

Also, the airline is offering a 15 per cent discount on standard seat selection.

Furthermore, travellers, who are willing to have added comfort with Emergency Exit XL seats, they will be available starting at Rs 599 for domestic flights and Rs 699 for international flights.

In addition to this, the company is also offering a 10 per cent discount on pre-booked meals. Apart from these offers, other benefits include up to 50 per cent off on Fast Forward Services and additional offers will be available on IndiGo’s bundle services such as 6E Prime and 6E Seat & Eat.

IndiGo is offering an exciting Flash Sale on February 14 with an additional 10 per cent discount on sale fares for the first 500 bookings made through its website or mobile app. The sale will be available from 8:00 PM to 11:59 PM on Valentine’s Day and will include select domestic and international routes. As with the main sale, the travel dates must be at least 15 days after the booking date.

IndiGo’s market share

According to the New Indian Express report, IndiGo, India's largest low-cost airline, has consistently dominated the domestic aviation market. In November 2024, it achieved its highest-ever monthly market share of 63.6 per cent, transporting 90.70 lakh passengers.

In the international segment, IndiGo held approximately 17.6 per cent of the market share during the financial year 2024, ranking second after Air India, which commanded 23.6 per cent, according to the market intelligence platform, Statista.

Overall, in the financial year 2024, IndiGo carried around 106.4 million passengers, encompassing both domestic and international flights.