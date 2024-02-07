Home / Companies / News / Aether Industries to commission 15 MW solar power plant in Bharuch, Gujarat

Aether Industries to commission 15 MW solar power plant in Bharuch, Gujarat

The solar power farm will be in Gujarat's Bharuch District and spread across 60 acres

Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 12:10 PM IST
Aether Industries will commission a 15 MW solar power project (Auto-Tracker Modules) under the Captive Power Producer (CPP) segment in the Bharuch district of Gujarat with an aim to become more sustainable.

Earlier, in July 2023, Aether Industries had commissioned a 16 MW solar power project (Fixed Modules) under the CPP segment and this new solar power plant under CPP will add to its renewable energy sources and further move towards sustainability, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The solar power farm will be in Gujarat's Bharuch District and spread across 60 acres. The phase-wise commissioning of the solar power plant is set to begin as early as the next financial year starting April, it stated.

However, the company did not mention the capex for the project.

"As an enterprise, we are very cognizant of the elements that sustain life. This is why we are also part of UN Global Compact Network India to practice and promote sustainable manufacturing. Therefore, our decision to commission a fairly large solar park is in-line with that guiding philosophy. We will continue to explore ways to make Aether Industries a benchmark in sustainability within the chemicals industry in the country," Aether Industries promoter and whole time director Rohan Desai said.

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 12:10 PM IST

