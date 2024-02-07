Home / Companies / News / GIC buys units in Data Infrastructure Trust for Rs 933 cr via open market

GIC buys units in Data Infrastructure Trust for Rs 933 cr via open market

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Anahera Investments Pte Ltd acquired 60,600,000 units, amounting to a 2.33 per cent of total units in DIT

Photo: Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 12:07 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Singaporean sovereign wealth GIC on Tuesday bought units in Data Infrastructure Trust for Rs 933 crore through an open market transaction.

GIC through its wholly-owned subsidiary Anahera Investments Pte purchased 6.06 crore units of Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT) on the BSE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Data Infrastructure Trust (DIT) is a Sebi-registered Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) that provides passive telecom infrastructure services.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Anahera Investments Pte Ltd acquired 60,600,000 units, amounting to a 2.33 per cent of total units in DIT.

The units were picked at an average price of Rs 153.95 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 932.94 crore.

Meanwhile, private sector lender Axis Bank sold the same number of units at the same price.

The unit of Data Infrastructure Trust gained 0.69 per cent to close at Rs 153.95 apiece on the BSE.

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

GIC collaborates with Vedanta's Sterlite Transmission for $1 bn venture

Saudi Arabia's fund outpaces Singapore's GIC with $31.6 billion splurge

Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund posts $34 billion loss in Q3

Moody's downgrades agri solutions provider UPL, maintains negative outlook

RBI mulls revoking Paytm Payments Bank licence or superseding board

SBI ties up with Flywire to make payments easier for foreign students

Protecting creator economy will be foundational: YouTube CEO Neal Mohan

Novo invests in Manipal hospitals as it aims to expand Asia footprint

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GICSovereign wealth fundSingaporeopen market operations

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 12:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story