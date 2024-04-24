Home / Companies / News / After Supreme Court rap, Patanjali Ayurved offers 'bigger' apology

After Supreme Court rap, Patanjali Ayurved offers 'bigger' apology

In the latest advertisement, Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna expressed their sincere apologies

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:40 PM IST
A day after the Supreme Court asked Patanjali Ayurved if their apology was as big as their advertisements, the company published a ‘bigger’ apology in major newspapers.

In the latest advertisement, Ramdev and his associate Balkrishna expressed their sincere apologies, both individually and on behalf of Patanjali Ayurved, for failing to comply with the directives of the apex court.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, while hearing the case over the publication of misleading advertisements, told the company to cut the actual newspaper clippings (of their apology) and keep them handy. The court said that the size of the apology should not be ‘microscopic’.

“For you to photocopy by enlarging, it may not impress us. We want to see the actual size of the ad. When you issue an apology, it does not mean that we have to see it by a microscope," Justice Kohli said.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Patanjali Ayurved, told the court that their old public apology cost them 'tens of lakhs', and was published in 67 newspapers.

"Does it cost the same tens of lakhs of rupees for the full-page advertisements you published? We are wondering", Justice Kohli asked.

The ad published on Wednesday and signed by Ramdev and Balkrishna said: “We unconditionally extend the apology for holding meeting/press conference dated 22.11.2023. We earnestly apologise for the mistake made in publishing our advertisements and it is our whole-hearted commitment that such errors will not be repeated. We undertake to abide by the directions and instructions of the Hon’ble Court with due care and utmost sincerity. We undertake to uphold the majesty of the court and comply with applicable laws and directions of the Honourable Court of law/relevant authorities.”

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 9:29 PM IST

