AGS Transact Technologies receives an order for 1,350 ATMs from SBI

The company received the order under its banking automation solutions portfolio; SBI to deploy these "AGS" branded ATMs during FY24

BS Web Team New Delhi
AGS Transact Technologies

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
AGS Transact Technologies Limited, an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider, announced that it has won an order for 1,350 ATMs from the State Bank of India (SBI).

A press release stated that the company received the order under its banking automation solutions portfolio. The SBI will deploy these "AGS" branded ATMs on a pan-India basis during FY24.

Stanley Johnson, executive director of AGS Transact Technologies Limited, said, “I am delighted to share that we have won the order to supply 1,350 ATMs for the State Bank of India (SBI). This order will contribute towards strengthening our topline for the banking automation solutions segment. It is noteworthy that this order encompasses the sale of banking automation solutions as well as long-term annual maintenance contracts. This reaffirms our leadership position within the industry as well as the strong demand for ATM/CRMs (cash recycler machines) in the payment industry."

Recently, the company completed the integration of 8,000 ATM/CRMs for Punjab National Bank and the Union Bank of India.

The press release stated, "As of September 30, 2023, AGS Transact Technologies Limited has installed, managed, or maintained 77,658 ATMs/CRMs across 2,200 cities and towns in India."

The company reported a net sales of Rs 272.96 crore in September 2023, down 7.21 per cent from Rs 294.18 crore in September 2022.

First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

